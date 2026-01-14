Gloriæ Dei Cantores and Creare Symphonia Present GRANT US PEACE

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gloriæ Dei Cantores and Creare Symphonia, conducted by Richard K. Pugsley, will present Grant Us Peace: Music of Arvo Pärt and Pēteris Vasks at the Church of the Transfiguration in Orleans, Massachusetts.

The program centers on sacred and contemplative works by two leading Eastern European composers, Arvo Pärt and Pēteris Vasks, whose music is known for its spiritual depth, restraint, and emotional clarity. Together, their compositions offer meditations on suffering, inner freedom, silence, and hope.

Selections include Pärt’s L’Abbé Agathon alongside several works by Vasks: Da Pacem, Domine, Lord, Open Our Eyes, and The Fruit of Silence. The pieces draw on sacred texts and minimalist musical language to create what the presenters describe as “food for the soul,” inviting listeners into a reflective sound world shaped by faith and endurance.

Performed by chorus and orchestra, the concert highlights the shared spiritual and humanistic concerns of the two composers, whose music has resonated internationally for its ability to express longing, stillness, and consolation through sound.

Performances will take place on Friday, February 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 21, at 3:30 p.m. at the Church of the Transfiguration in Orleans, Massachusetts.