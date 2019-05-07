GSCÂ Announces Regional Premiere Of Broadway'sÂ LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Gloucester Stage Artistic Director Robert Walsh and Interim Managing Director Chris Griffith recently announced that the non-profit theater's 40th anniversary season will include regional premiere of The Lifespan of a Fact from August 30 through September 22. Gloucester Stage will be the first theater in the country to produce the critically-acclaimed The Lifespan of a Fact since the play's SRO smash hit world premiere Broadway run featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale closed in January 2019.

Written by Jeremy Karekan, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell, based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, The Lifespan of a Fact is the ultimate showdown between truth and fiction. A determined young fact checker is about to stir up trouble. His demanding editor has given him a big new assignment: a groundbreaking piece by an unorthodox author. Together, they take on the high-stakes world of publishing in this new play about the comedy of conflict.

The Lifespan of a Fact reunites director Sam Weisman, actor Mickey Solis and Academy Award nominee and Gloucester resident actress Lindsay Crouse after their celebrated collaboration in GSC's 2017 New England premiere of Lucy Prebble's, The Effect. Prior to 2017 Crouse and Weisman worked together in the 1995 feature film Bye-Bye-Love which was directed by Weisman and starred Crouse

Artistic Director Walsh on why GSC wanted to produce The Lifespan of a Fact, "I couldn't be more excited to reunite Lindsay Crouse, Sam Weisman & Mickey Solis for this incredibly topical play! The opportunity to share such a timely and provocative story with our Boston & New England audiences is truly a joy for us." Interim Managing Director Griffith on securing this important new work for the theater's 40th Anniversary Season," This is a defining year for Gloucester Stage, and a play of this caliber, direct from Broadway, is the shining example of where we're headed in the next 40 years. We're grateful to Jeffrey Richards Associates and Dramatists Play Service for allowing a small, tenacious stage company on the North Shore the opportunity to present this brilliant new show, but more so to our audience who are hungry for socially relevant and stimulating stories like Lifespan."

Lindsay Crouse is an award-winning veteran of stage and screen. In the New York theater she spent seven years with the Circle Repertory Company, winning critics' praise for her portrayal of Ophelia in Hamletand Viola in Twelfth Night, and garnering an Obie Award for David Mamet's Reunion. On Broadway she won a Theater World Award for her performance as Ruth in Pinter's The Homecoming. For the last decade Ms. Crouse has played a wide range of characters at Gloucester Stage. She joined the cast of the riotous trilogy, The Norman Conquests, by Alan Ayckbourn, sharing with them Boston's IRNE award for Best Ensemble, and she received an IRNE nomination for her performance as Lettice in Peter Schaffer's madcap comedy, Lettice and Lovage. On the dramatic side she played the doctor in the searing duet, Going to St. Ives, received raves for her portrayal of Emily Dickinson in The Belle ofAmherst, and won the IRNE Award for Best Actress for her performance as Daisy in Alfred Uhry's Driving Miss Daisy directed by Benny Sato Ambush. On television she played three different characters on Law & Order, and spent a season on Buffy the Vampire Slayer as the infamous Maggie Walsh. She was nominated for an Emmy as Outstanding Performer in the Children's Special, Mother and Daughter, and for a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album, "The Complete Shakespeare Sonnets. Some of Lindsay's best known feature films include All The President's Men, House of Games, The Verdict, The Insider, Mr. Brooks, Slapshot, Prince of the City, Daniel, and Places in the Heart, for which she received an Academy Award nomination. A longtime Gloucester resident, Ms. Crouse began spending her summers in Gloucester as a child and is now a Gloucester resident. Her parents began summering in Gloucester in the late 1940's as an escape from New York City. Lindsay's father playwright Russel Crouse found inspiration on Cape Ann. He often worked here with his longtime partner and collaborator Howard Lindsay. Their partnership of over 28 years is one of the longest in theater history and responsible for such hits as The Sound of Music, Anything Goes, Life With Father and the Pulitzer Prize winning The State of the Union among others.

Director Sam Weisman made his GSC directing debut with 2017's The Effect. He has directed directorial film, television, and theatre including the feature films, George of the Jungle (which received a British Academy Award nomination for Best Children's Movie); The Out-of-Towners (starring Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn, and John Cleese); D2: The Mighty Ducks, and Dickie Roberts (starring David Spade, produced by Adam Sandler). He also was Co-Producer of the feature film, DAD (starring Jack Lemmon, Olympia Dukakis, and Ted Danson). Mr. Weisman has directed or produced over 200 television episodes, for such shows as Family Ties, Moonlighting, L.A. Law, Seventh Heaven (Pilot Episode), Law and Order, Monk, In Plain Sight, and The Bernie Mac Show. His television work has received three Emmy Nominations, multiple Humanitas Awards, two Golden Globe Nominations, and a Golden Globe Award. His Pilot of the critically acclaimed series, Brooklyn Bridge, was honored by TV GUIDE as one of the best television episodes of all time.

Mr. Weisman's theatre work has received much recognition, including multiple Drama-Logue and LA Weekly Awards, and Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Best Director honors for the West Coast premieres of Harold Pinter's Betrayal (starring Ian McShane and Penny Fuller) and Simon Gray's The Common Pursuit (featuring Nathan Lane). Other West Coast theatre credits include James Lapine's Table Settings, and an acclaimed production of Sam Shepard's Buried Child (starring Ralph Waite and Nan Martin) at South Coast Repertory Theatre. At The Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre, he directed Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero, and the world premiere of John Kolvenbach's Gizmo Love. Recent work includes developing several feature film projects, such as The Miracle of St. Anthony, a Walden Media film based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name. In addition, he is the co- creator and Executive Producer of THE SING OFF, NBC Television's a cappella singing competition.

Mickey Solis' New York and Off Broadway credits include the American premiere of Ivan Viripaev's Illusionsat the Baryshnikov Arts Center; An Orestia with Classic Stage Company; God of Carnage at Engeman Theater; White People at Ensemble Studio Theatre; Night Over Taos at INTAR, directed by Estelle Parsons; The Master and Margarita at the Fisher Center; Beckett at 100 (at the 92nd St. Y with Alvin Epstein and Bill Camp; Error of Their Ways at HERE Arts Center; and Private Moments in Central Park directed by David Levine for Creative Time. Regionally he has worked at the Yale Repertory; American Repertory Theater; Dangerous Ground (Brooklyn); Triad Stage; Appalachian Summer Festival; New College Theater; Moscow Art Theater; Epic Theater; Shakespeare on the Sound; Kentucky Shakespeare Festival.

The New England Premiere of The Lifespan of a Fact runs from August 30 through September 22 at Gloucester Stage. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Following the 2 pm performances on Sunday, September 8; and Sunday, September 15, audiences are invited to free post-show discussions with the artists from The Lifespan of a Fact. Single ticket prices are $15 to $48 with discounts available for Preview Performances, Cape Ann Residents, Senior Citizens and Patrons 18 years old and under. In addition to regular reserved tickets, Pay What You Wish tickets are available for the Saturday, August 31 matinee at 2 pm. Pay What You Wish tickets can only be purchased day of show at the door. All performances are held at 267 East Main Street, Gloucester, MA. For more information about Gloucester Stage, or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at 978-281-4433 or visit www.gloucesterstage.com





