Franklin Performing Arts Company Has Launched GREAT PERFORMANCES... AT HOME

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) launched "Great Performances...At Home," a nightly Facebook Live performance series on Facebook last week. Every night at 7:30 pm EST, a special guest goes live on the Franklin Performing Arts Company Facebook page for a mini-performance. Guests so far have included Broadway's Emily Koch (WICKED, Waitress), Christopher Rice (currently on the tour of Hamilton), Clay Thomson (Newsies, Matilda, KING KONG), Jim Hogan (tours of Waitress, Spring Awakening, Phantom of the Opera), and Liz Byrne (Baby It's You!) as well as resident FPAC favorites Nick Paone, Hallie Wetzell, Irina Fainkichen, Shauna Martin, and Katie Gray.

FPAC Director Raye Lynn Mercer comments, "The arts community, locally and globally, has been significantly impacted, yet artists have been the first to share their talents with the world in any way possible. It is the hope of the FPAC Board of DIrectors that the Metro-West community will reciprocate when venues open and performers are able to go back to work. Unlike large venues that are supported by endowments and major donors, smaller organizations like FPAC and smaller venues like THE BLACK BOX, will face an enormous financial challenge on the other side of this crisis." When the theater is open once again, patrons can look forward to a busy calendar of shows, concerts, and fundraising events. Currently, all are invited to join an FPAC Annual Circle in support of the company and THE BLACK BOX. For more information, visit www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com.

To tune in to these special live performances and view past videos, "like" Franklin Performing Arts Company on Facebook. Audiences can also follow FPAC on Instagram (@franklin.performing.arts.co) and Twitter (@fpac_online).





