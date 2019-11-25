BWW Regional Awards
First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Boston Awards!

Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Boston:

Best Actor in a Musical
Gavin Pavernak - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 12%
 Peter Kirby - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 8%
 Christopher Starr - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 6%

Best Actor in a Play
Ian Leahy - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Provincetown Theater 8%
 Ari Lew - FULLY COMMITTED - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%
 Beau Jackett - OF MICE AND MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

Best Actress in a Musical
Shannon McCarthy - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 16%
 Alice Ripley - SUNSET BOULEVARD - North Shore Music Theatre 6%
 Mary Kate McDonald - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 5%

Best Actress in a Play
Lily Steven - INDECENT - Cape Rep Theatre 12%
 Anna Botsford - A TALENTED WOMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 10%
 Jennifer Cabral - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Provincetown Theater 8%

Best Creative Team
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 16%
 THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 11%
 HAIRSPRAY - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Best Director
Kyle Pleasant - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 15%
 Andrew Child - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 10%
 Kevin P Hill - JERSEY BOYS - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Best Drama
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 22%
 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - The Provincetown Theater 8%
 INDECENT - Cape Rep Theatre 6%

Best Ensemble
CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 17%
 CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 13%
 THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 9%

Best Musical
CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 19%
 CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 15%
 THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 13%

Best Original Concept for a Musical
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 31%
 SIX - American Repertory Theater 16%
 JERSEY BOYS - North Shore Music Theatre 8%

Best Original Concept for a Play
INDECENT - Cape Rep Theatre 14%
 OF MICE AND MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 14%
 A TALENTED WOMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 13%

Best Score of a Musical
Kander & Ebb - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 16%
 Sara Bareiellis - WAITRESS - Hanover 14%
 Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Broadway in Boston 10%

