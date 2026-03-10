North Shore Civic Ballet Seeks Donations and Volunteers for Annual Spring Auction

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The North Shore Civic Ballet has announced plans for its annual online spring auction and is seeking both donated items and volunteers to help support the Marblehead-based nonprofit dance company. The event raises funds to support performing arts programming across the North Shore.

“The North Shore Civic Ballet's annual online spring auction is a vital fundraising initiative enabling us to invest in the tools the dance company needs to fulfill our mission—from developing new choreography and enhancing our costuming wardrobe to expanding our scholarship program and supporting special educational projects,” said Rosemary Grant, member of the NSCB board of trustees. “This event creates a win-win opportunity—local businesses gain visibility and an opportunity to engage patrons, while our supporters discover new restaurants, entertainment venues, and experiences they might not otherwise explore.”

Individuals and businesses are invited to donate items for the auction, including gift cards or gift certificates for services and experiences such as hotel stays, restaurants, spa treatments, photography sessions, retail goods, or craft items. Donations of tickets to sports events, concerts, theatre performances, museums, and other experiences are also welcome. Each donated item will be displayed on the auction’s website with an image, description, and a website link provided by the donor.

The organization is also seeking volunteers to assist with the auction by helping procure donated items, distribute promotional materials, and support other activities connected with the fundraiser. Those interested in volunteering or donating items can contact the North Shore Civic Ballet at 781-631-6262 or email msb@havetodance.com to arrange drop-off or pickup.

Ticket Information

The online auction will open for bids on June 6 at 6:00 p.m. and run through June 26. The event will be hosted at www.biddingforgood.com/ballet. Financial contributions may also be made directly to the organization. The North Shore Civic Ballet is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit, and donations are tax-deductible as permitted by law. For more information, call 781-631-6262.