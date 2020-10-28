Family Holiday Musical JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Will Stream On Demand

The show will premiere virtually on Friday, November 27 at 6PM.

Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure, an original musical adaptation for kids ages 4+ and their grown-ups, will premiere virtually on Friday, November 27 at 6PM and be available on demand through Monday, January 4, 2021.

Household tickets for $20 with a pay-what-you-can option for the streaming production are available now at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org.

The annual family holiday show goes virtual this Thanksgiving with a new, 45-minute Zoom musical that takes us on an epic journey through Storyland. The vivid imaginations of Harvard undergraduates Julia Riew and Ian Chan (the creators of last season's Thumbelina) transform this classic fairy tale into a contemporary celebration of the power of kindness, courage, determination and creativity to overcome life's obstacles. Rebecca Aparicio makes her A.R.T. directorial debut with this production after serving as Assistant Director on Endlings and Gloria: A Life.

Audience members will have opportunities to engage around Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure in a variety of ways prior to and throughout the production's run, including:

Learning the songs when the cast album is released digitally on Tuesday, November 17;

Engaging at home with a "Jacktivity Pack" that includes crafting, drawing, thinking, and creative play projects around the themes of kindness, courage, determination, and creativity;

Participating in themed yoga and a pre-show centering activity for all ages through The Wellspring, A.R.T.'s new partnership with the Harvard Center for Wellness and Health Promotion (CWHP) to provide free wellness workshops to foster connection and well-being in this period of social isolation.

Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure comes to life through a collaboration between students and theater professionals. The cast is comprised of Harvard University undergraduates Nikita Nair (Jack), Caitlin Beirne (Storyteller), Sophie Bauder (Jack's Mother), Odessa Deng (Buttercup), Louis Zekowski (King Giant), Jonathan Castillo (Stuart), Laura Frustaci (Minnie), James Caven (Itsy) and Olympia Hatzilambrou (Fiddler Cat). The creative team includes Julia Riew (Book/Music/Lyrics), Ian Chan (Orchestrations/Music Direction), Rebecca Aparicio (Direction), Elizabeth Rocha (Costume Design), Alex Giorgetti (Sound Design), Cynthia D. Lee-Sullivan (Props Design), Jonathan Carr (Video Editor/Compositor), David Mortellito (Illustrations), Dave Monteagudo (Animations), and Heather Morris (Additional Illustrations). Additional production staff include Joy Nesbitt (Assistant Director) and Abbie Sage (Stage Manager).

Previous family programming at the Loeb Drama Center includes Thumbelina (2019), The Emperor's New Clothes (2018), Charlotte's Web (2017), James and The Giant Peach (2016), The Pirate Princess (2015), The Light Princess (2013 and 2014), Hansel & Gretel (2012), and The Snow Queen (2011).

Production support of Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure is provided by The Linda Hammett Ory & Andrew Ory Charitable Trust. Additional production support is provided by Bank of America and Bina and Robin Thompson.

