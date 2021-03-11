FC Academy Offers New, Virtual Film Editing Class For High School Students

Filmmakers Collaborative has announced a new virtual class for high school students interested in film editing. Registration is open now and the class will be held every Monday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM over four weeks beginning March 22.

FC Academy provides film classes for middle school and high school students across eastern Massachusetts, taking them through the entire filmmaking process, ending the class having produced their own short film.

In this course, students will learn techniques around organizing footage and different editing styles to use while telling their story with Adobe editing software on their mobile device. They will take their editing skills to the next level and end the class having created a movie on their own smart device. Students will need access to a smartphone with a camera in order to participate. All final projects are eligible for submission into the Boston International Kids Film Festival 2021.

"These students are able to tackle every aspect of filmmaking using their own smart devices and from the comfort of their own homes. Many come in having only shot videos of friends and family on their own, and by the end of the course they have a movie they created themselves," said Laura Azevedo, Executive Director of Filmmakers Collaborative. "Many of our students return year after year and it is incredibly rewarding to watch them progress and develop new skills as they refine their talent. We can't wait to see what these students will come up with next."

The course will be taught by Sidney St. Ives, a former student at Raw Art Works' Real to Reel Film School, who is now in her third year at Hampshire College.

Editing for High School Students will be held on Mondays beginning March 22 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Registration is now open at filmmakerscollab.org.