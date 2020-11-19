Emerson College's First Live Virtual Musical, THIS GOLDEN DAY Debuts

Emerson College, in cooperation with Live & In Color, will debut its first live, virtual, new musical, "This Golden Day," one of few, if any, higher education performing arts entities executing a live musical online. The musical explores the concept of "The Golden Rule" and building community through various religions and diverse perspectives.

Conceived and created by Annie G. Levy and Devanand Janki, directed by Devanand Janki, with music direction by Jonathan Goldberg, the Emerson Stage musical is comprised of ten mini musicals featuring new songs and music. Students worked in conjunction with nearly 20 professional award-winning lyricists and writers to refine the musical. Emerson Stage collaborated with Live & In Color, an organization that creates new stage works that promote diversity, particularly multi-ethnic participants.

Details:

What: Emerson Stage live musical theatre production "This Golden Day"

When: Thursday, November 19, through Sunday, November 22

Where: Online

Who: Featuring songs written by Masi Asare, Joshua Betancourt, Nancy Cheser, Maggie-Kate Coleman, David Dabbon, Tia DeShazor, Timothy Huang, Trent Jefford, Kim Jinhyoung, Erato A. Kremmyda, Yan Li, Jaime Lozano, Marcus Perkins, SEVAN, Rona Siddiqui, Paulo K Tiról, and Jessica Wu.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You