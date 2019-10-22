Donations Of Items And Volunteers Needed For North Shore Civic Ballet's Annual Holiday Auction

The fall season is underway and the North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) is already preparing for its annual online holiday auction. This year, the nonprofit dance company celebrates its 45th season and invites the public to help train the next generation of dancers in the North Shore region.

The NSCB seeks donations of gift cards and gift certificates representing a range of services and products for the auction. Volunteers are welcome to get involved and participate in a number of ways. All proceeds from the auction support new choreography, costuming, scholarships, special educational projects, and other required dance equipment and resources in the North Shore region.

The company's dancers perform throughout the region. In the past 12 months, the company was selected to perform in the José Mateo Ballet Theatre's 11th Annual Dance for World Community Festival, marking its fourth appearance at the festival in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company also returned for a third year to present new work in the annual "12 Dancers Dancing...A Christmas in Cambridge".

"Ballet is a traditional art form passed from one generation to the next. We inspire and train dancers in the North Shore region and continue an appreciation of this art form. Shoppers across the country place bids in the auction looking for new items to purchase during the holiday season. With the public's help, the North Shore Civic Ballet can offer shoppers more services and products available to bid upon and raise needed funds to provide training for dancers," said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director, NSCB.

Donations Needed

Individuals and businesses are invited to donate gift certificates or gift cards for hotel stays, restaurants, spas, retail stores, car detailing, massages, photography, craft items, luxury services and more. Other suggestions are tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, excursions, museums and additional unique experiences.

A contribution of an item to the auction benefits the buyer and the donor. Retail establishments gain wide exposure. For example, artisans making jewelry or wearable art also benefit from having their work shown on the auction site. All items for sale are professionally photographed and displayed on the site. A generous description of the services and gift certificates appears online.

Drop off donations at the NSCB's home at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Before making the donation, donors are asked to call in advance at 781-631-6262 to schedule a pick-up or a drop off.

Volunteers Wanted

Volunteers are invited to participate in the auction with their time and talent. They can support the art of dance by procuring gift cards and gift certificates, developing and distributing flyers about the auction, and other activities. For more information about volunteer opportunities available with the auction and other ways to participate, contact the ballet company at 781-631-6262.

Bidders will find a range of items to purchase such as weekend getaways, spa treatments, restaurant gift certificates, jewelry, accessories, theatre tickets and much more just in time for all the holidays and special occasions taking place in the coming months. The online auction officially launches for bids on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Bidding for Good, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, continuing through Friday, December 6, 2019. Before the launch date, items may be previewed only.

Financial contributions are also welcome and may be made directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501 (c) 3 organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law.

For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, the auction, and volunteer opportunities, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization online at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/ .





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You