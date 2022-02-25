Director, Choreographer And Puerto Rican Artist Luis Salgado Plant Flag In Massachusetts

Director and choreographer, Luis Salgado, continues to build bridges of change and empowerment through art in each space and city he visits; this being one of the keys to him as a Latin American artist that led him to plant a flag in the state of Massachusetts with the opening of the first Black Box Theatre that bears his name.

The "Luis Salgado Playhouse" space was born from the hearts of more than 80 Latin American students and 15 American theater, dance and music teachers from Lawrence High School in Massachusetts. In the midst of the pandemic and, through his organization R.Evolución Latina, Salgado received an invitation from the school's faculty to collaborate with them to provide workshops. His main role was to teach teachers tools to connect with the community of Latino students in that district, which represents 95%, mostly young people recently arrived from various parts of Latin America and the Caribbean. In addition, he was invited to work with the students virtually in the creation and recording of a music video. He shared his knowledge of bomba, plena, jazz and funk; but above all, he stressed the importance of recognizing, valuing and celebrating their Latin American background when making art.

"The time I spent with the teachers and students of this school was an adventure. I think that the students felt so empowered and so recognized in their own culture, that when they were asked what they wanted to call the theatre at their school, they saw in me that mirror of cultural and artistic representation and of dreams that can be achieved. That real connection that we had from day one was what led them to call it Luis Salgado's playhouse. For me it is a honor and a great responsibility that they have chosen me," said Luis Salgado

The opening of the theatre, which bears the motto 'Art with purpose', took place on February 18 and was attended by students, faculty and the community of the Lawrence district. Among the audience present were two very special people for Salgado. "I am beyond happy that my wife, Denisse Ambert, and my son, Hikari, were at the opening with me. To be able to celebrate this very special moment with them and through them to transmit it to my mom, my dad and my elementary school teacher - who made me love art so much - was a magical experience," Salgado recalled.

As part of his legacy at the Black Box Theater "Luis Salgado Playhouse", the artist plans to continue visiting the school and build bridges so that Latino artists and Broadway colleagues can go to give workshops and create theater so that this space continues to be a home for play.

"When I saw the theatre with my name on it, I asked myself who I really am. Am I a director or choreographer, am I a dancer or actor; Or am I a teacher of social responsibility through art? I am all of them. I have the joy of being an artist who has been on many stages, big and small and will eventually be on the stage of my own theatre. Now I continue to use those tools while being a social entity of change and empowerment through art. That is why this playhouse is so important to me, because I leave my home to make art in the hands of young Latin Americans who see themselves represented by me. It is that house where they have their roots and where they feel safe to take risks through play," said Salgado with emotion, who is immersed as director and choreographer in various projects in Oklahoma, California, Texas and soon in his homeland, Puerto Rico.