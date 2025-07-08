Darius Rucker to Perform at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country music superstar Darius Rucker will perform live at SERVPRO Presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell, Virginia on Friday, July 11, 2025, with special guest Shane Profitt.

Rucker first rose to fame as the frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish, whose debut album Cracked Rear View remains one of the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since launching his solo country career in 2008, he has earned four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, 10 No. 1 singles, and 11 Gold, Platinum, or multi-Platinum hits. His Diamond-certified rendition of “Wagon Wheel” earned him a GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance and ranks among the top five best-selling country songs of all time.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2012, Rucker most recently hit No. 1 at country radio with “Beers and Sunshine” and released his latest album Carolyn’s Boy, now available everywhere.

Gates open at 5:30 PM and the show starts at 7:00 PM. The event is rain or shine with no refunds. Tickets are on sale now at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).