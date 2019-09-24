Dance The Night Away At Marblehead School Of Ballet's 48th Anniversary Ballroom And Latin Party

Step onto the dance floor and spend the evening at the Marblehead School of Ballet's 48th anniversary ballroom and Latin dance party on Friday, October 18. Dancers of all levels are invited to attend and enjoy the festivities from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

The party is open to the public. Bring your friends, family, and dancing shoes to this special celebration. See old friends and make new ones.

Single dancers and couples are invited to attend and try out their new moves and add some others to their dance repertoires on the spacious dance floor. Dance, socialize, and have some fun! Meet the MSB director Paula K. Shiff, recipient of Salem State University's 2009 Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts, and dance instructor Nancy Murphy. Throughout the evening, guests try new dances provided with mini lessons of Argentine tango, waltz, foxtrot, salsa, and more. Light refreshments are served.

General admission is $15. Admission for MSB students is $10. Reservations should be made in advance. Purchase tickets at the MSB studio, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts, with cash or check or send payment. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door. Parking is available in the lot behind the studio and on the street.

For further information about the celebration and to RSVP, call 781-631-6262 or send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You