Coolidge Corner Theatre's Historic Expansion Will Open Next Week

On Wednesday, March 27, the nonprofit Coolidge Corner Theatre will unveil its 14,000 sq. ft. expansion, designed by award-winning architecture firm Höweler + Yoon. The $14 million project includes two new, state-of-the-art screens, a new lobby, and the Coolidge's first-ever dedicated Education and Community Engagement Center. The project completes the transformation of the beloved local institution into a leading national center for film and culture.

The expansion introduces an extended first-floor lobby, and above that, a 145-seat cinema (Moviehouse 5). A third floor houses a 53-seat cinema (Moviehouse 6) and the new Education and Community Engagement Center. The existing building, including the iconic Art Deco-style marquee, has been maintained. The Coolidge will now be home to a total of six screens (two of which have 35mm and 70mm projection capability) to showcase its award-winning curated programming and to amplify diverse and innovative new voices in film.

Tickets are now on sale for Grand Opening Day screenings of The Wizard of Oz and 2001: A Space Odyssey. Both films provided inspiration for Höweler + Yoon as they embarked on the design for the new space.

Beyond creating more spaces for screenings, the expansion will increase opportunities for educational and cultural programming, a core part of the organization's mission. The Coolidge recently hired its first-ever director of education, who will oversee the expansion of existing adult film education programs and the launch of a new youth education initiative.

“Since 1933, the Coolidge Corner Theatre has showcased great works of cinema and offered innovative programming to audiences of all ages, creating community and serving as a cultural and economic force for Brookline and Greater Boston. Our new expansion allows us to continue to serve and grow our audiences with more curated programming, increased educational and engagement programs, and a more welcoming, accessible experience for all,” remarked Katherine Tallman, Executive Director & CEO and Campaign for the Coolidge Co-Chair.

“The Coolidge is immensely grateful to the over 1,000 individuals, families, and foundations who have recognized the unique and indelible role the Coolidge plays in the community and who have contributed generously to ensure its vitality for generations to come,” commented Campaign for the Coolidge Co-Chair Michael Maynard.

GRAND OPENING EVENTS SCHEDULE

RIBBON CUTTING AND REMARKS — Tuesday, March 26

The program starts at 12:30pm in Moviehouse 1, featuring remarks by Michael Bobbitt, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Cultural Council; Eric Höweler, Co-founder and Principal, Höweler + Yoon; Michael Maynard, Campaign for the Coolidge Co-Chair; David Rosenthal, Chair, Coolidge Corner Theatre Board of Directors; Katherine Tallman, Executive Director & CEO and Campaign for the Coolidge Co-Chair; and State Representative Tommy Vitolo, 15th Norfolk District, Brookline. Following remarks, there will be a ribbon cutting in the new lobby.

COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE — Tuesday, March 26

Immediately following the ribbon cutting, light refreshments will be served in the new lobby and all attendees are invited to participate in post-ribbon cutting Open House tours. This event is free and open to the community. The Open House will end at 4pm.

GRAND OPENING — Wednesday, March 27

Tickets for movies in the new screens are on sale now. Showtimes are as follows:



The Wizard of Oz

4pm and 7:15pm in Moviehouse 5 (145 seats)

2001: A Space Odyssey

3pm and 7:45pm in Moviehouse 6 (53 seats)

9:30pm in Moviehouse 5 (145 seats)

COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE — Saturday, April 6

Community members are invited to an Open House on Saturday, April 6 from 9 - 11am.