Club Passim's Annual Summer Boston Celtic Music Festival Returns For Fourth Of July Weekend

Passim’s Summer Boston Celtic Music Festival (BCMFest) will return to Harvard Square Sunday, July 6. The festival will celebrate Greater Boston’s rich Celtic music traditions with talented local musicians and will feature both free and ticketed shows. The event is the halfway point to the official winter festival.

“As BCMFest grows, it’s an absolute joy to stay true to its original mission—celebrating the incredible talent within Boston’s Celtic music community,” says Summer McCall, Director of BCMFest. “Kicking things off on Palmer Street has become a tradition of the Summer Fest. We love bringing the music directly to the people and creating a fun, welcoming atmosphere right in the heart of Harvard Square.”

Summer BCMFest kicks off at 3:00 PM with free outdoor performances on Palmer Street, just outside Passim. The festivities begin with Irish fiddler Clare Fraser and her trio, followed by a powerhouse supergroup featuring Erin Hogan, Kate Knudsvig, Helen Kuhar, and Kat Wallace in Forsyth.

The festival moves indoors Sunday night at 7:00 PM with a ticketed show featuring Boston’s versatile multi-instrumentalists Matt & Shannon Heaton, guitarist Adam Hendey and his band, and the dynamic fiddle-and-piano duo Katie McNally & Neil Pearlman.

The festival is tailored after the winter BCMFest, held each January to celebrate Greater Boston’s richness of music, song, and dance from the Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton, and other Celtic traditions.

Passim’s Summer BCMFest takes place on Sunday, July 6 at Club Passim in Harvard Square located at 47 Palmer Street, Cambridge, MA 02138. Tickets as well as additional information on Summer BCMFest can be found at passim.org/summer-bcmfest.

