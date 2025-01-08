Club Passim Set To Host An Ellis Paul Birthday Celebration With Award-Winning Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ellis Paul is turning 60, and he is being honored by his talented friends with a unique virtual show at Club Passim on Tuesday, January 14.

Paul has a special connection with Club Passim. He has been performing there since the 90's and his New Year's Eve celebrations at the club have been a can not miss party for more than a decade. The virtual birthday bash is produced by Passim and Laurie MacAllister and features award-winning artists including Antje Duvekot, Kristian Bush (of Sugarland), Dan Bern, and more.

These performers will come together from around the world to honor Paul and sing some of his greatest songs. Ellis will be streaming in from his home in Crozet, VA. Tickets and more information are available at passim.org.

“Ellis Paul has been a cornerstone of the music community. As he turns 60, we celebrate his incredible talent and enduring connection to Club Passim,” said Matt Smith, Managing Director of Passim. “Shows with Ellis are a staple of the Passim calendar. We are proud to celebrate his birthday and recognize his contributions to Passim with so many amazing artists who, like us, hold Ellis and his music close to their hearts.”

Other artists included in the celebration include Don Conoscenti, Michael Clem (of Eddie From Ohio), Doser/Infantino/Laurens/Svetkey, Mark Erelli, Flynn, Eliza Gilkyson, Seth Glier, Vance Gilbert, Abbie Gardner (w/ Craig Akin), Radoslav Lorković, Rebecca Loebe, Jillian Matundan, Laurie MacAllister (of Red Molly), Lynn Miles, Darryl Purpose, Susie & the Pistols, David Wilcox, Christopher Williams, and Dar Williams.

During his nearly 40-year career, Paul's songs have appeared in several blockbuster films (Me, Myself, and Irene; Shallow Hal, Hall Pass) and have been covered by award winning country artists. Through a steady succession of albums of his own – a remarkable 23 releases so far – and a constant touring presence around the world, Paul's audience has grown into a loyal legion of fans.

Along the way, he has picked up an impressive number of awards including the prestigious Kerrville New Folk Award, 15 Boston Music Awards, An Honorary Doctorate from the University of Maine, the 2019 International Acoustic Music Awards Artist of the Year and most recently his album, The Storyteller's Suitcase, was named the 2019 NERFA Album of the Year.

Ellis Paul 60th Birthday Tribute Live Stream will take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets and more information are available at passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

