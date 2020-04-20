Club Passim Raises $100,000 For Musicians In Need

Club Passim has raised more than $101,000 for musicians in need through its Passim Emergency Artist Relief (PEAR) Fund. $87,000 has already been distributed to 182 artists, with additional applications coming in every day. Launched on March 16, the PEAR Fund was created to help musicians dealing with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Passim continues to take donations and requests for aid at passim.org/PEARfund.

"It has been very meaningful for us to be able to do something positive to help artists get through this difficult time," said Jim Wooster, Executive Director of Passim. "All of us at Passim are extremely grateful to the community for its generous support of the PEAR fund."

Passim launched the "Keep Your Distance Fest," a virtual music festival to support the PEAR Fund. Artists including The Wolff Sisters, Darlingside, Laura Cortese and nearly 170 others have submitted videos sharing songs about staying calm, hope, and sticking together and encouraging people to give to the PEAR Fund. The complete playlist is online now at Passim's YouTube page.





