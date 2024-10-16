City Winery Boston Welcomes Famous Groupie Miss Pamela Des Barres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pamela Des Barres, author of I'm With the Band, and "the world's most famous groupie," brings her candid, tender and irreverent one-woman show to Boston's City Winery on November 10.

Join her for a deliciously decadent chronicle of outrageous firsthand experiences, recounted by an insider with a front-row seat to the music and culture that changed the world. Step onto hallowed ground, channel your inner groupie, and spend some time with rock's finest muse.

Like the Summer of Love and the Sunset Strip, Pamela was born in California. She fell in love with rock 'n' roll as a little girl in sunny Reseda, swooning along to the dreamy sounds of Elvis and Dion spinning on her turntable. While still in high school, a friend introduced her to the psychedelic pioneer Captain Beefheart, and her odds of living a normal life were obliterated. Eighteen years old, and eight miles high on an intoxicating mix of the Beatles, Bob Dylan, and the burgeoning music scene just over the hill, Pamela packed her bags for Hollyweird.

Pamela spent the rest of the 1960s in rock's cradle of civilization, meeting, befriending, or dating all of her (and your) musical heroes-The Byrds, The Doors, Buffalo Springfield, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Gram Parsons, The Who, and countless others. Once Frank Zappa got to know Pamela and her merry band of freewheelin' girlfriends, he helped hone them into a performance art and music troupe he called the GTOs (Girls Together Outrageously), famously producing their only studio release, 1969's cult classic Permanent Damage.

Throughout her time spent opening for The Mothers of Invention with the GTOs, doing handstands in Jim Morrison's living room, sitting in at protests, accompanying Mick Jagger to Altamont, and nannying for the Zappas, Pamela kept detailed diaries. These priceless primary sources about the birth of Los Angeles as we know it formed the basis for Pamela's legendary memoir, I'm With the Band: Confessions of a Groupie.

Pamela Des Barres finally put the unbelievable true story of her life down on paper in 1987, and the rest is rock 'n' roll history. Her bestselling first book was followed by a series of nonfiction page-turners, including Take Another Little Piece of My Heart: A Groupie Grows Up, Let's Spend the Night Together: Backstage Secrets of Rock Muses and Supergroupies, and Let It Bleed: How to Write a Rockin' Memoir.

Today, Pamela Des Barres is respected as an author, journalist, creative writing instructor, podcaster, and rock historian, and perhaps the most famous standard-bearer of a term she wears proudly: Groupie.

An Intimate Show with Miss Pamela Des Barres - Take Another Little Piece of My Heart takes place Sunday November 10th at 12 PM at City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly St, Boston, MA. Tickets and information can be found at: bit.ly/PamelaDesBarres

