Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch to Perform in Ptown in August

Tony Nominated Producer Mark Cortale will host the return of Christine Ebersole on Sunday August 10th at Town Hall. The two-time Tony Award-winning star of Grey Gardens and War Paint and star of Oscar-winning films such as Amadeus and Tootsie will appear for One Show Only - with renowned entertainer Billy Stritch at the piano. Musician-vocalist Brian Calhoon opens the show with show tunes and pop covers from his latest album, Marimba Cabaret, Volume 2.

Christine Ebersole co-starred on Chuck Lorre's hit sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola for CBS for the past five years. She starred most recently on Broadway in War Paint in her Tony nominated role as Elizabeth Arden, opposite fellow Tony nominee Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein. She won her second Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, for her “dual role of a lifetime” as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. She also recently starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar nominated film Licorice Pizza as Lucille Dolittle, based on Lucille Ball. In 2018 she made her LA Opera debut as the Old Lady in Francesca Zambello's production of Candide conducted by James Conlon.

Her extensive Broadway career also includes her Tony Award-winning performance as Dorothy Brock in the hit revival of 42nd Street, in addition to leading roles in On the Twentieth Century, Oklahoma, Camelot, Gore Vidal’s The Best Man, Steel Magnolias, the revival of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit, and Dinner at Eight for which she received both Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominations. She received an Obie Award and a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads. Concert appearances include the concert version of the opera The Grapes of Wrath at Carnegie Hall, the San Francisco Symphony’s tribute to Leonard Bernstein, the Boston Pops’ concert version of A Little Night Music, and PBS concerts Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall and The Rodgers & Hart Story: Thou Swell, Thou Witty.

In addition to her acclaimed stage career, Christine has also appeared in numerous hit films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Amadeus, Tootsie, Richie Rich, Black Sheep, Steven Universe and The Big Wedding in which she also composed and performed the song "Gently Down The Stream". Her television career began as a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live alongside Eddie Murphy. She also played Tessitura in Gypsy with Bette Midler and has appeared on Pose, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, American Horror Story, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Search Party, Will and Grace, Murphy Brown, and The Colbert Report.