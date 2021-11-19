Chloé Arnold's SYNCOPATED LADIES Comes to Worcester Next Year

Chloé Arnold's Syncopated Ladies will perform at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Worcester on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, Syncopated Ladies is an All-Female Tap Dance Band widely known for their viral videos that was founded by Emmy Nominated Choreographer, Chloé Arnold. Chloé was discovered at a young age in Washington, DC by Debbie Allen, and her choreography has been featured on hit television shows such as Good Morning America, The Ellen Show, The Talk and over 30 episodes of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

With Chloé paving the way and carving out Syncopated Ladies' own place in the industry, they have garnished over 100 million views online, receiving praise from celebrity icons such as Beyoncé, Whoopi Goldberg on The View, as well as many other celebrities and news outlets around the world.

Chloé Arnold's Syncopated Ladies were featured on Season 11 of FOX's So You Think You Can Dance in 2014, where they won the first dance crew battle. Some of their credits include Global Citizen Week, New York Fashion Week, Essence Fest, Imagine Justice (featuring Common, J Cole, and Andra Day), Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative at the US Open, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, The Women in the World Summit, Democratic National Convention, Beyoncé's Ivy Park Launch at Top Shop London and many more.

Tickets are on sale now! Prices are $55, $45, $35 and $25 depending on seat location. Please contact the box office at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or visit TheHanoverTheatre.org for more information.

Please note, for the comfort and safety of all of our patrons, staff, volunteers and performers/artists, we respectfully require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative result for a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of your visit to the theatre. Children under 12 are exempt, provided they are accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated. Information will be checked against a valid photo ID prior to entry and the wearing of masks is required while inside the theatre.