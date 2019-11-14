Celeste Oliva Will Appear On Both Screen And Stage In November

Actress Celeste Oliva goes from holiday television romance to murder mystery on stage this month.

Premiering on the Lifetime channel on November 15th, Celeste shines as the supportive socialite Mrs. Carlson in Christmas A La Mode. This holiday tale follows Emily (Katie Leclerc) as she tries to save her family's dairy farm since her father passed away. Emily's sister and her handsome business partner, Charlie (Ryan Cooper), show up with a proposition to sell the farm this Christmas. With the support of some locals, including Mrs. Carlson, Emily comes up with a delicious plan. But it will take a Christmas miracle to save the farm and her father's legacy.

The film marks the fifth time Oliva has worked with writer/director John Stimpson and she jumped at the opportunity. Oliva shares, "At the audition for Christmas A La Mode, John said to me, 'I know you're too young for this part but I think we need you in this movie.' John runs his auditions like he runs his sets, it's very comfortable, so it's easy to collaborate and get into the creative mindset. It's like we are all creating this fun project together. It's an atmosphere of friends."

Up next, Celeste heads to the famed Lyric Stage of Boston beginning November 22nd, for Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. She stars as the Countess Andrenyi in this murderous train ride as the world's most clever sleuth, Hercule Poirot, solves the shocking mystery.

Then on December 24th, Celeste will return to her on-going role as Barbara DeMarco in Shear Madness, just in time to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of this iconic murder mystery show. Considered the longest continuous running play in history, Oliva has proudly appeared in both the Off-Broadway (New York) and Boston productions.

Celeste will emerge on the big screen in 2020, appearing as a determined Detective in the crime thriller, I Care A Lot. Written and directed by J. Blakeson, the film follows a successful legal guardian (Pike) who discovers that her seemingly perfect client is not who they appear to be. Further details are being kept under wraps.

Since landing her first big on-screen credit in Mystic River several years ago, Oliva has proven her skills in a wide variety of roles. Her most notable film and TV credits include Thoroughbreds, The Company Men, Castle Rock, SMILF, Olive Kitteridge and Snow White Christmas among others.

Originally from Guam, this Army brat has lived all over the world, but eventually settled with her family in Boston. She is a graduate of Boston College and now splits her time between Boston and New York.

For more about CELESTE OLIVA visit: www.celestejoliva.com





