Caution, Cancellations, and Even Some Creativity: The Status of Theatre in The Berkshires in the Time of Covid-19.

A few short weeks ago, in late February / early March, we here in The Berkshires began receiving schedules for the upcoming season from the wealth of performing arts organizations in the region. With a spring in my proverbial step, I excitedly sat down to plan my coverage of another season with hundreds of outstanding high-quality performances that take place in The Berkshires each year.

Well, the times they are a-changin'. Those lyrics from the classic Bob Dylan song from the 1960's ring so very true now in 2020. As is the case with most aspects of life at the moment, Berkshire area arts organizations have been hard at work developing contingencies and alternatives to contend with the unanticipated battle thrust upon us all as the world battles against the pandemic. Having the dynamics and realities surrounding the health crisis change at breakneck speed makes responding to it a particularly difficult challenge. Broadway performances in New York were suspended on March 12th and had originally been slated to begin again April 29th. The shutdown has now been extended through at least early June.

The "season" for the performing arts in The Berkshires typically runs the six months between May and October. The limited window of opportunity to create the outstanding work Berkshire arts organizations are known for along with public health concerns is making it difficult to imagine let alone plan for an "ordinary" season. Accordingly, it is not surprising that many have adopted a "wait and see posture" as Julieann Boyd Artistic Director of Barrington Stage Company announced this morning.

Here is a recap of what we know at this time:

Barrington Stage Company

THE GREAT LEAP originally scheduled to open May 30th has been canceled.

Casting and rehearsals for the Playwright Mentoring Project of THE SUPADUPA KID are on hold.

Plans are to share a variety of pieces online including livestreams, interviews, 10-minute plays and more. Visit: https://www.youtube.com/user/BarringtonStage

BSC expects to announce an adjusted season very soon.

Berkshire Theatre Group

Currently plans to open August 1st, with the iconic musical GODSPELL on the Fitzpatrick Main Stage.

The Unicorn theatre will open on August 8th with the musical comedy THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG.

Over Labor Day weekend, LETTERS TO THE PRESIDENT originally scheduled for July, will run over Labor Day weekend for two very special performances at The Colonial Theatre.

PETER PAN will fly from summer to the holiday season, in December. When PETER PAN first premiered in 1929, J.M. Barrie dedicated all future proceeds to a children's hospital in London, as the times demanded caretaking. BTG feels we are in such times as well and this production will be dedicated to all the brave healthcare workers in our community. To each, BTG will offer a complimentary ticket to PETER PAN.

Other spring and summer shows previously announced will be postponed, with dates to be determined.

In the meantime, BTG will be offering weekly online classes and talks on BTG's Facebook page, presented by our BTG artists and alumni, segments will feature online programs for all ages. A schedule will be sent out every week by email. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/berkshiretheatregroup/

Dorset Theatre Festival

Dorset Theatre Festival is suspending all previously announced Main Stage productions for the 2020 Season.

Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival

The Board and Executive Leadership have made the difficult decision to cancel the Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival this summer.

Shakespeare & Company

Artistic Director, Allyn Burrows has advised that "for now, getting together will have to wait. There is serious business at hand to eradicate this scourge and we must all do our part by staying away from each other. What we can do is support each other from afar. We will have information on our upcoming plans for this season for you very soon."

Williamstown Theatre Festival

In a bold attempt to salvage its shows, WTF is taking an unusual step. They will develop, rehearse, and record all seven productions planned for the 2020 season, and release them in audio form, featuring the same performers that would have appeared onstage, through Amazon's Audible. While social distancing is required, productions will be developed using videoconferencing. The goal is to have performers rehearse together in person and record in studio. The schedule is currently unknown.

In a recent statement, Shakespeare & Company's Allyn Burrows pointed out that while the current situation is both unusual and challenging, "Shakespeare saw the theatres closed two times in as many years due to the plague, and he subsequently must have viewed the world through the lens of what the epidemic wrought. Ultimately the theatres re-opened and history became the beneficiary of the brilliance that he brought to the stage for many years afterward."

Let's hope that indeed, this too shall pass. I look forward to the time we will again be enjoying live theatre in The Berkshires and will continue to post information about alternatives until we can.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories