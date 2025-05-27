Cast Set For WAM Theatre's WHERE WE STAND

WAM Theatre has annoounced its 2025 Summer Mainstage production: Where We Stand, written by award-winning playwright Donnetta Lavinia Grays and directed by internationally acclaimed theatre-maker Vernice Miller. This powerful solo performance will feature Capital Region-based multidisciplinary artist and performer D. Colin (Simone: A One-Woman Show, Psalm 91), known for her dynamic and captivating presence in performance, poetry, and community engagement.

Performances will take place at Lenox Town Hall in downtown Lenox, MA on June 26 - June 29, with a special pop-up performance at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, NY on Saturday, June 28. Tickets are now on sale. Join WAM Theatre for an unforgettable journey that blends storytelling, music, and a call to community action.

WAM Artistic Director Genée Coreno shared, “As I witness the media coverage of immigration enforcement and the humanitarian crisis unfolding all over the world—one line from Where We Stand echoes in my heart: ‘Justice is what love looks like in public.' In these times, this idea calls us back to the power of collective care: turning toward community to build shared values, and then standing up for those values in our daily actions, in our art, and at the ballot box. These words remind us that justice is not theoretical—it's how we choose to show up every day, for one another, for people seeking safety, shelter, opportunity, and dignity.”



Playwright Donnetta Lavinia Grays shares, “I am excited that WAM has taken on the challenge of Where We Stand, especially at this fragile moment in our nation when community feels so very vital to our survival and collective purpose."



In the play, we meet in a town running low on compassion, where an exile seeks forgiveness, ultimately forcing the community to decide between mercy or justice. Our storyteller spins a tale of a lonely soul tempted by the devil's kindness on a fateful trip to the crossroads. Where We Stand is an epic fable of penance filled with humor, heart, and music.



This human-centered theatrical folktale, written in the spirit of Rumpelstiltskin, explores the fragile bond between the individual and the collective—and the profound consequences of breaking faith with one another. At a time when recent events ask us to reflect on who we are to each other, this play offers more than a performance; it invites a vital conversation. Under the heartfelt direction of Vernice Miller, and with the poetic care of D. Colin, this production reminds us that theatre—at its best—is deeply communal and fundamentally democratic.



“Through Where We Stand, Grays draws us back to the deeply human parts of ourselves—and our connection to one another—through the rich traditions of folktale, oral storytelling, and call-and-response,” adds Coreno, “It's a communal experience where the audience is essential.”



“The piece transforms a singular place into a living, breathing character—where a small town doesn't just set the scene, it shapes the story,” continued Coreno. “The audience gathers around a single performer—an outsider—who shares her journey with the townspeople: how she came to be valued, and why she might be cast away. Through call and response, song, and the shared rhythms of folk tradition, the audience becomes part of the story, part of the community. And then—we vote.”



Where We Stand has garnered wide acclaim since its inception. The play earned Grays the prestigious Whiting Award for Drama, and earned her nominations for a Drama League Award, a Lucille Lortel Award, and an Antonyo Award. It was a finalist for the Dramatists Guild Hull-Warriner Award and earned several other honors, including the Helen Merrill Playwright Award, the Barrie and Bernice Stavis Playwright Award, the Lilly Award, the Todd McNerney National Playwriting Award, and the Doric Wilson Independent Playwright Award. Where We Stand was also featured on the Kilroys List in 2020, recognizing outstanding new plays by women, trans, and non-binary playwrights.



"Oh, the desire to be/long. To be seen. To be included. To be counted. In these times of king-making and deep division, as the ground beneath us keeps shifting, I return to a question that has followed me across borders, rehearsals, and communities: what does it truly mean to belong? As a Jamaican-born, Afro-Caribbean theatre artist often working in spaces where I am both insider and outsider, I feel the ache at the heart of Where We Stand. What would any of us risk to be/long? What might it cost—to the individual, to the collective? And if redemption is needed, how do we seek it, and who decides it has been earned? These questions don't just live in the play—they live in me. This is how I enter Donnetta Lavinia Grays' world," Miller shared.



D. Colin will play the role of “Man”, a captivating storyteller living on the margins of their community, Man invites the audience into a powerful tale of loneliness, belonging, and moral reckoning. When offered a deal by a mysterious stranger, they must confront the true cost of survival—and what it means to stand with others. Colin's credits include: (Simon: A One Woman Show (Capital Repertory Theatre), and Psalm 91: Releasing Religion (Creative Action Unlimited). In addition, D. Colin performed for The Moth, PBS, NPR, and Write About Now, and has toured nationally and internationally.



Originally commissioned by The Public Theater's Mobile Unit, the play received early development support through the Brooklyn College Research Residency in August 2018 and later continued its evolution at SPACE on Ryder Farm. The piece made its world premiere in spring 2020 through a co-production between WP Theater in New York City and Baltimore Center Stage, under the direction of Tamilla Woodard.



Since then, Where We Stand has been produced by Portland Stage in Maine (May 2021) and most recently by Greater Boston Stage Company in Massachusetts (April 2024), further cementing its place as a vital and resonant work in contemporary American theatre.



WAM Theatre is proud to offer equitable ticketing for this production and encourage patrons to select the ticket price that best fits their needs. Tickets range from $26 - $56. WAM invites audience members to choose from one of the suggested price levels. Additionally, WAM offers $5 for EBT card holders.

