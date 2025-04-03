Cast Set For HOW TO NOT SAVE THE WORLD at GB Public Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Great Barrington Public Theater has fully cast its first show of the Summer 2025 season. How to Not Save the World with Mr. Bezos is a world premiere production by up and coming playwright Maggie Kearnan, originally developed at Boston Playwrights' Theatre.

The role of journalist Cherry Beaumont will be played by Eliza Fichter with Noah Alexis Tuleja portraying Bezos and Shai Vaknine taking on the role of The Fact Checker.

The three-hander production will be directed by Clay Hopper and begins performances on June 5th, 2025 at the Daniel Arts Center located at Bard College at Simon's Rock.

GB Public Artistic Director Jim Frangione says “I was attracted to Maggie Kearnan's terrific new play, How to Not Save the World with Mr. Bezos, because it's without a doubt a play ‘of the moment'... Maggie is a playwright to watch and we are happy to have her play in our season. How to Not Save the World with Mr. Bezos is a timely, satirical and perhaps deadly serious tale about our fascination, and perhaps revulsion, with the unimaginable ethos of a multi-billionaire.”

Playwright Maggie Kearnan adds, “The play isn't the answer, it's the question. What would it really take to end wealth hoarding? What options are available to us and is it really possible to change when capitalism rules? Is it possible to let fact rule our decision making and society building or will feelings always get in the way?”

How to Not Save the World with Mr. Bezos arrives in Great Barrington after some development last Fall with the Boston Playwrights' Theatre, a kindred home for the creation of new works operating inside Boston University.

GB Public Associate Artistic Director Judy Braha spent almost 30 years on the Boston University School of Theater faculty and has had a close relationship with the BPT over many years. “After conversations with Megan Sandberg-Zakian, Boston Playwrights' Theatre's new artistic director, GB Public and the Playwright's Theatre thought it was a no-brainer to begin to work together towards our shared goal of shepherding new plays. Megan shared Maggie's new work with us and we loved it! This will mark the first of what we hope will be many collaborations with the BPT.”

Season 2025 at Great Barrington Public Theater is already shaping up to be another record-breaking summer. Their first week of ticket sales has already outpaced sales in all previous years. With three world premiere plays—all written by women—GB Public is on track for Season 2025 to beat 2024 as their best season on record. Be a part of the excitement and reserve your seats today.

