Cape Cod Theatre Project Announces Virtual 27th Season with four dynamic playwrights and the development of its 100th play!

The Cape Cod Theatre Project (CCTP) continues to bring extraordinary playwriting talent to the Cape this July with Season 27, featuring its 100th play. The season will once again be presented in an all-virtual format with a mix of emerging and established playwrights. This year, CCTP welcomes new and in-progress works by Bill Cain, Amy Evans, Selina Fillinger and Mike Lew who explore themes of identity, hidden secrets, far-reaching love, as well as birth and death.

Every week from July 1st to July 24th, a new play will be performed via a livestreamed reading

with actors from Broadway, film, and television who bring the words to life. (Last year they

welcomed Paul Giamatti, Pedro Pascal and Nina Arianda on their virtual stage.) Something that also sets CCTP's process apart are the post-show talk backs, which follow each 7:00pm ET performance. Here, audience members share candid feedback with the playwright, director and actors. This feedback can improve and alter the script, sometimes dramatically from night-to-night, and ultimately change the final outcome of the play. Tickets to individual performances along with an All Access Pass, which provides access to every performance, all season long, will be available.

Season 27 kicks off with Selina Fillinger's The Collapse, a new MTC/Sloan commission in which Alice, a research assistant for a legendary entomologist specializing in bees, soon realizes that the apiarian colonies are not the only thing on the verge of collapse. Margot Bordelon (Eddie and Dave (Atlantic), Do You Feel Anger? (Vineyard)), has been tapped to direct these July 1st and 3rd performances. Fillinger is an award-winning, LA-based playwright and screenwriter. No stranger to playwriting, her works have been developed on multiple stages across the country. She is currently developing a feature for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix.

Next up, is 2021 Guggenheim Fellow and Teenage Dick playwright, Mike Lew who will develop his play Tiny Father on July 8th and 10th with Tony-nominated director (Present Laughter and Hand to God), Moritz von Stuelpnagel. It was originally commissioned by Audible as part of their Audible Emerging Playwrights Fund. In this slice-of-life comedy about parenthood, Daniel's "friends with benefits" relationship comes to a screeching halt when he finds himself the new father to a months-premature baby. Adding to his upheaval is oversharing, NICU nurse, Caroline.

Brooklyn-based playwright and dean at The Julliard School, Amy Evans has the distinction of

developing the Cape Cod Theatre Project's 100th play on July 15th and 17th with her play titled Roadkill. (This play was also an Audible commission for their Audible Emerging Playwrights Fund.) A romantic thriller, Roadkill follows a young couple as they move to the Hudson Valley from NYC following in the footsteps of generations of Black farmers. Their dreams are tested with the discovery that their new neighbor has a very unsettling past. Reg Douglas, Associate Artistic Director of the Studio Theatre in DC is set to direct this suspenseful work.

The final performances of the 2021 Season is Bill Cain's comedy God's Spies, about

Shakespeare's creation of King Lear on July 22nd and 24th . CCTP's own Artistic Director, Hal

Brooks will direct this play inspired by the present pandemic. The play takes place during the

plague of 1603: Shakespeare is sheltered-in-place with a young Puritan lawyer and a mature,

streetwise prostitute - his quarantine companions - attempting to write his next masterpiece.

This play is a commission from the Florida Studio Theatre. Cain is the founder of the Boston

Shakespeare Company and the author of Equivocation.

For more information about the Cape Cod Theatre Project, this season's plays, playwrights,

StageTalks and more, visit www.capecodtheatreproject.org.