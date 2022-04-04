Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Announces 43rd Season

Celebrating its 43rd year, Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival announces its 2022 season of concerts, performing from August 2 through 19. Artistic Directors Jon Manasse and Jon Nakamatsu have programmed a stellar line-up of four top string quartets and five world-class pianists presenting expansive repertoire spanning four centuries.

"We are thrilled to be returning to the Festival this August!" shares Co-Artistic Director Nakamatsu. "Performing with some of the finest musicians from around the world and sharing these incredible concerts with music lovers across Cape Cod delivers so much joy." Co-Artistic Director Manasse adds "The atmosphere of 'collective effervescence' experienced in our audiences last season was a welcome respite from the pandemic, as we once again gathered together to enjoy exceptional live music. In response, we've expanded our concert offerings this year."

This season, in the interest of public health and safety, and by popular demand, concerts are programmed to be 60 to 80 minutes in length without intermission, beginning at 5 pm, with the exception of the free public concert on August 16 at 7 pm (see schedule).

Tickets for the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival concerts are $40 general admission on August 2, 3, 9, 12 and 17; $55 general admission on August 5, 8 and 19. All concerts offer $15 admission for college students (with ID); and free admission for attendees 18 and under. The August 16 concert at the National Seashore is free admission for all.

Tickets for the 2022 season can be purchased by phone at 508-247-9400 and online at capecodchambermusic.org. Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival health and safety protocols for this season will be announced prior to the first concert, following state and local mandates.