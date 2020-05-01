Capawock and Strand Theatres go Dark for the Summer

The Vineyard Gazette has reported that the Capawock and Strand Theatres will go dark for the summer due to the health crisis.

Read the full story HERE.

Mark Snider, who heads the foundation that leases the theatres, shared:

"We're on hold... All theatres are closed of course, and even if they are able to reopen there will be limited capacity... And Hollywood has delayed all the new releases until fall or put them on television,"

Snider shared that he hopes to see the theatres reopen in 2021.

Check out the full story HERE.



