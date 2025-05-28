Calpulli's To Perform at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival in June

The performance will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2025 at 5:30.
Calpulli Mexican Dance Company (aka Calpulli Danza Mexicana) will return to the prestigious Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival this summer with Viñedos, one of the stories from Monarcas, celebrating the real-life contributions of Mexican immigrants to the United States. Audiences can experience this dynamic performance on Thursday, July 11th, at the Leir Stage in Becket, Massachusetts.
Blending folkloric tradition with contemporary storytelling, Viñedos honors the journey of immigrant laborers who became vineyard owners and proud producers of California wine. This is the company's 3rd performance at the festival since 2016.
Jacob's Pillow Performance
Thursday, July 11, 2025 at 5:30
Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival – Leir Stage
358 George Carter Rd, Becket, MA 01223
With Calpulli's signature combination of vibrant garments and energetic dance, the work brings a timely light to stories of perseverance, transformation, and cultural pride. “Calpulli will always honor immigrants,” says Founding Executive Director Juan Castaño. “We need not look further than our parents, our community, and ourselves to recognize the daily contributions immigrants make to this country. There are an endless number of true stories to be shared, seldom heard, and that could change the way we think about immigration.”
For New York City audiences, Calpulli invites you to a behind-the-scenes look at Viñedos during an open rehearsal at Gibney 280. The event features a Q&A with Artistic Director Grisel Pren, and refreshments provided by RG|NY Wines and Gardenias Food Distributors.
Open Rehearsal
Sunday, June 16, 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Gibney 280 | 53A Chambers St, New York, NY 10007
Free and open to the public. Reception to follow. Click Here to RSVP.
Founded in 2003, Calpulli Mexican Dance Company celebrates Mexican heritage through dance and live music. The company tours nationally and presents both traditional folk works and original productions inspired by the immigrant experience, connecting generations and communities through the performing arts.
