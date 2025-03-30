COMPANY To Be Presented By Sullivan Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Company, the beloved Stephen Sondheim musical with a book by George Furth, will be presented for a Limited Engagement Run by Sullivan Rep as the next show of their second season.

Based on a series of one-act plays by George Furth, Sondheim's Company tells the story of Bobby, a confirmed bachelor finding his footing in the world. Through a series of vignettes, Bobby visits his friends and girlfriends, learning from each of their relationships and discovering what it means to "be alive". Featuring some of Sondheim's most well known songs including 'Ladies who Lunch', 'Not Getting Married Today', and 'Being Alive', Company examines love, commitment, and relationships through Sondheim's trademark wit, loving honesty and ever increasing tempo.

Artistic Director Dan Sullivan returns as Director and Choreographer of this production. Musical Direction by Andrew Wray, with Assistant Direction by Ashley DiFranza, and Stage Management by Colleen Locke.

Intimacy Direction by KRISTIAN ESPIRITU, Hair & Make Up Design by Bridget Sullivan, Costume Design by Dan Sullivan, Technical Direction by John Sullivan, Lighting Design by Erik Fox, Sound Design by Andrew Mulholland, Dramaturgy by Camille Cuzzupoli, and Properties Design by Rick Grenier.

The cast of Company includes Daniel Forest Sullivan as Robert, Meghan Rose as April, Kevin Hanley* as Paul (U/S Robert), Veronica Wiseman as Joanne, Ray O'Hare as Larry, Essie Bertain as Sarah, Brian Higgins as Harry, Carly Evans* as Jenny, Robert Orzalli as David, Dana Sullivan as Susan, Tyler Pilkington-Sperry as Peter, Melissa Paz as Kathy, Chantel O'Brien as Marta, Stephanie Barney as April, Samantha Vazquez MacPhee as Vocal Minority/Swing, and Dom Pappagallo as Vocal Minority/Swing. * Denotes 2025 Company Member.

Sullivan Rep's mission is to provide the Greater Boston area with high quality, live professional theater created primarily by local artists who reflect the diversity of our community and support it through other professions. The company's show choices and additional programming will provide a mix of established and well known content with under-represented and inspiring works.

Company will run for one weekend only, April 18 - 20, at The American Legion Nonantum Post 440, 295 California St., Newton, MA.

Comments