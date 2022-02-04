CELTIC ILLUSION Set To Light Up The Boch Center, May 2022

Celtic Illusion, (www.CelticIllusion.com) the modern Irish dance and magic stage show, created, choreographed, and starring Anthony Street (Lord of the Dance), will head to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Celtic Illusion boasts electrifying choreography mixed with a magical illusion spectacular which has won over audiences across the globe. Tickets for Celtic Illusion are on sale now at bochcenter.org.

Fusing contemporary Irish Dance with magic and grand illusions, Celtic Illusion features a cast of champion and internationally acclaimed dancers, including performers from both Riverdance and Lord of the Dance. Displaying some of the fastest taps in the world, the dancers' thunderous rhythm fills the stage in perfect unison. Celtic Illusion is led by Australia's Anthony Street, the first Australian to perform leading roles in Michael Flatley's widely-acclaimed Lord of the Dance, including the very role that Michael Flatley originally performed himself.

Since its premiere in 2011, Celtic Illusion has played to sold-out audiences all across Australia and recently completely sold out a tour in Canada.

Celtic Illusion features a new soundtrack composed by a team including Angela Little (co-composer of Baz Luhrman's film Australia), Steve Skinner (arranger and producer for artists such as Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and the Broadway musical Rent), and Michael Londra (Emmy nominated singer and producer).

"We are excited to, once again, share this beautiful show with audiences as we embark on our 2022 tour, and it's just the tonic necessary after the past two years." said Annerin producer Jeff Parry. "We have been humbled that Celtic Illusion has really connected with people, leading to sold out houses and rapturous standing ovations."

"Before I was a dancer, my great passion was magic and illusion, but when I worked with Lord of the Dance for four years beginning when I was 20, magic got pushed to the side," said Anthony Street. "When I decided to create this show in Australia, it dawned on me that I should combine my two passions to give audiences a new sensory experience."

Celtic Illusion is produced by Annerin Productions (Jeff Parry, Executive Producer) & WEXFORDHOUSE (Michael Londra).

Per the city of Boston, guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering the theatre. Guests will be required to wear a mask while in the building unless actively eating or drinking.

Tickets are on sale now at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Boch center Shubert Theatre is located at 265 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116.