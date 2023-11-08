Bryn Boice Directs THE BOOK OF WILL With Hub Theatre

Performances run Friday, October 27-Sunday, November 12, 2023.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at North Shore Music Theatre Photo 4 Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at North Shore Music Theatre

Bryn Boice Directs THE BOOK OF WILL With Hub Theatre

To celebrate the 400th anniversary of the publishing of Shakespeare's First Folio, Hub Theatre Company of Boston will close its season with Lauren Gunderson's The Book of Will, directed by Elliot Norton Award winner Bryn Boice. The show will run Friday, October 27, through Sunday, November 12, 2023, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and on Sundays at 2:00 pm at The Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Theatre, 539 Tremont St. in Boston's Back Bay. Tickets to all performances are “Pay-What-You-Can.”  Donations of new and gently loved children's books will be collected at each show for local charities. For tickets and more information visit Click Here


Shakespeare is only three years dead- and already the London stage is littered with badly botched Hamlets, ripped-off Romeos, and plagiarized Pericles.  With the clock ticking, his comrades in art must band together to outwit an embezzling publisher, a drunk poet laureate, and their own mortality as they race to publish Shakespeare's masterpieces and preserve his memory.  Replete with history, hijinks, and Shakespeare's greatest hits, this tale of the First Folio sheds new light on a man and a legacy you thought you knew.

 

Local favorite Bryn Boice directs ten of the area's finest actors: Jeremy Beazlie (Manchester-by-the-Sea), John Blair (Dedham), Lauren Elias (Brookline), Jessica Golden (Abington), Dev Luthra (Jamaica Plain), Cleveland Nicoll (Revere), Brendan O'Neill (Salisbury), Laura Rocklyn (Boston), Josh Telepman (Northborough) and Robert Thorpe (Cambridge) in this madcap quest to save Shakespeare from the trash heap of history.

 

 

Lauren Gunderson has been named one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015, topping the list three times, including the 2022/2023 season. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for I and You and The Book of Will, and the winner of the Lanford Wilson Award. Her works, including I and You, Silent Sky The Revolutionists, Emilie, and Exit, Pursued by a Bear have been commissioned and produced at The Kennedy Center, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Boston's New Repertory Theatre and The O'Neill, among others. She co-authored Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley with Margot Melcon, and her play The Half-Life of Marie Curie premiered off-Broadway and at  Audible.com. She is currently adapting the book The Time Traveler's Wife into a musical which will be opening in London's West End this October.

 

Hub Theater Company of Boston was founded in 2012 to foster creativity among Boston's theatre artists. Hub is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit Click Here

 

The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Bryn Boice, produced by Hub Theatre Company of Boston, Friday, October 27 – Sunday, November 12 at The Boston Center for the Arts, 539 Tremont Street, Back Bay, Boston. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Merrimack Repertory Theatre Celebrates The Holiday Season With The Return Of A CHRISTMAS C Photo
Merrimack Repertory Theatre Celebrates The Holiday Season With The Return Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

“There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.” These famous words of Charles Dickens are at the heart of the Merrimack Repertory Theatre's (MRT) beloved retelling of the classic A Christmas Carol, adapted and directed by Courtney Sale.

2
Arrow Street Arts Announces March 2024 Launch Festival, Produced By Liars And Believers; C Photo
Arrow Street Arts Announces March 2024 Launch Festival, Produced By Liars And Believers; CCF Funding Now Open

Arrow Street Arts announces the March 2024 Launch Festival, celebrating the opening of its Harvard Square venue. The festival will feature performances, events, and community gatherings, showcasing the versatility of the Greater Boston performing arts community and the capabilities of the new facility.

3
Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Central Square Theater Photo
Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Central Square Theater

What did our critic think of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Central Square Theater?

4
Saint Pauls Choir School Performs Annual Christmas in Harvard Square Photo
Saint Paul's Choir School Performs Annual 'Christmas in Harvard Square'

Saint Paul’s Choir School (SPCS) presents “Christmas in Harvard Square,” a concert of festive seasonal Christmas music, on Sundays, December 10 and 17, 3 pm, at St. Paul’s Parish.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (11/12-11/12)Tracker
Amelie the Musical in Boston Amelie the Musical
Stonehill Theatre Company (11/10-11/19)Tracker
The Thanksgiving Play in Boston The Thanksgiving Play
Studio Theatre Worcester (11/03-11/12)Tracker
THT Rep presents Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare in Boston THT Rep presents Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (4/18-5/12)
The Heart Sellers in Boston The Heart Sellers
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (11/21-12/23)PHOTOS
There Will Always Be Singing in Boston There Will Always Be Singing
Cary Hall (11/11-11/11)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Boston Chicago (Non-Equity)
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/28-12/03)
Stand Up If You're Here Tonight in Boston Stand Up If You're Here Tonight
Huntington Theatre, Maso Studio (1/20-3/03)
Yippee Ki Yay in Boston Yippee Ki Yay
Huntington Theatre (12/27-12/31)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You