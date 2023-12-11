BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; BEETLEJUICE, THE WIZ, & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Donnie Norton & Steve Bass - A SWINGIN' AFFAIR BIG BAND - The Company Theatre 22%

Abby Mueller - UNBREAKABLE - Break a Leg Theater Works 13%

Steve Bass - A SWINGIN' AFFAIR - The Company Theatre 12%

Harry Ohlson - UNBREAKABLE - Break a Leg Theater Works 8%

Daniel Webber - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 7%

James Jackson Jr - JAMES JACKSON JR SINGS! - Post Office Cafe 7%

Jon DiPrima - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 6%

Ken Kawa - THOROUGHLY MODERN MUSICALS - Case Theatre Boosters 6%

Casey Hatch - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 6%

Erin Maitland - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 5%

Jo Brisbane - MOD HOLLYWOOD! TUNES FROM A TOWN WITHOUT PITY - Napoleon Room/Club Cafe Boston 5%

Letta Neely - PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT - A Revolution of Values Theatre Project 3%



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Kelli O'Hara - BROADWAY IN WORCESTER PRESENTS KELLI O'HARA - JMAC 15%

Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky - BROADWAY IN WORCESTER PRESENTS JESSIE MUELLER AND SETH RUDETSKY - Prior Performing Arts Center 13%

Yewande Odetoyinbo - UPLIFT CONCERT - Reagle Music Theatre 12%

Sarah deLima - THE LADIES WHO LUNCH - Napoleon Room/Club Cafe Boston 12%

Allison Case - WOMEN IN MUSIC - Firehouse Center for the Arts 10%

Paul Rescigno and Robbie Rescigno - THE RESCIGNOS: FRANKLINCENSE - THE BLACK BOX 7%

James Jackson Jr - ON BROADWAY... & MORE - Provincetown Theater 6%

Jimmy Tingle - JIMMY TINGLE TONIGHT! - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 6%

Robert Saoud - MAKE YOUR OWN KIND OF MUSIC - Napoleon Room/Club Cafe Boston 5%

Serge Clivio - SERGE CLIVIO: JOY LIVE - Regent Theatre 4%

Eden Casteel - KAHN ARTIST - Seaglass Theater Company 2%

Natalja Sticco - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Maddie Lam - CANDELIGHT CONCERT - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Julia Watkins - ELECTRIFY THE NIGHT - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Natalja Sticco - ECHOES OF MY HEART - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Tereza Kralova - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

BK Davis - LIVE - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Max Dread Minaya - NOMENEE/PERFORMANCE - Performance 0%

Ondrej Potucek - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 19%

Brad Reinking - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 13%

Will Fafard Jr. - THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 8%

DJ Kostka - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 8%

Jen Bertolino, Susan Chebookjian, Di Longtin, Suzanne Neuman, and Karen Rogers - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 7%

Sydney T. Grant - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 7%

Thayne Jasperson - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 7%

Brad Reinking - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 6%

Erin Verina - HEATHERS - Spotlight Music and Theater Academy 5%

Lauren Ambrose - FOOTLOOSE - Broken Leg Productions 4%

Teri Shea - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

Brad Reinking - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

P.J. Terranova - CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

Jason Hair-Wynn - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Burlington players 3%

Jason Hair-Wynn - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brooklyn Toli - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 13%

Tyler Hanes - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 10%

Dylan Kerr - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 10%

Rachel Bertone - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 8%

Taavon Gamble - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 8%

Taryn Herman - PIPPIN - Firehouse Arts Center 8%

Daniel Forest Sullivan - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Boston 6%

Kenny Ingram - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 6%

Larry Sousa - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Wheelock Family Theater 5%

Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE - Riverside Theatre Works 5%

Ilyse Robbins - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

Al Blackstone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 4%

Julia Deter - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 3%

Patrick O'Neill - WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

Taavon Gamble - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Rick Faugno - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Saxon Pierce - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 26%

Paulie Devlin - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 12%

Lisa Belsky - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 10%

Meg McEvoy-Duane - CINDERELLA - Break a Leg Theater Works 10%

Laura Dillon - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 10%

Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Carol Sherry - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 5%

Leslie Held - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 5%

Anna Silva - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 5%

Bridget Austin-Weiss - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 4%

Kat Lawrence - ROMEO & JULIET - CSC’s Stage2 4%

Anna Silva - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Sydney Hawes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 22%

Merrie Whitney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 9%

Kelly Baker - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Boston 8%

Emerald City Costumes - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 8%

Rebecca Shannon Butler - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 7%

Catherine Stramer - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 6%

Kelly Baker - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

Emerald City Theatrical - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 4%

Nancy Leary - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Gail Astrid Buckley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Chelsea Kerl Phelps - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 4%

Jennifer Paar - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 3%

Kat Lawrence - INTO THE BREECHES - Hub Theatre Company 3%

David R. Gammons - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 2%

Seth Bodie - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Jennifer Paar - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre 2%

Hunter Gannet - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 30%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 20%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 20%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 14%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 13%

FOXY - Kairos Dance Theater 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zoe Bradford & Sally Ashton Forrest - BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 12%

Zoe Bradford - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 8%

Alexandra Dietrich - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 8%

Brad Reinking & Stefani Wood - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 7%

Michael Jay & Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Vito Abate - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 5%

Corey Cadigan - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 5%

Adam Joy - SWEENEY TODD - MMAS 4%

Laura Marie Duncan - AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 4%

Erin verina and Kristy Errera-solomon - HEATHERS - Spotlight Music and Theater Academy 4%

Dana Siegal - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 4%

Zoe Bradford - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 4%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 4%

Wesley Savick - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

Jason Hair-Wynn - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 3%

Steve Ross - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 3%

Terry Brady - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

Amy Kaser - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

Art Devine - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

John Kennedy - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

P.J. Terranova - CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

Donna Wresinski - COMPANY - Eventide Theatre Company 1%

Jennifer Hemphill - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre workshop Nantucket 1%

Holly Hansen - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 1%

Donna Wresinski - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Cotuit Center for the Arts 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Elizabeth Bettencourt - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 11%

Maddie Roth - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 8%

Julia Deter - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 7%

Raye Lynn Mercer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 7%

Rachel Bertone - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 7%

Alex Timers - BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 7%

Paul Daigneault - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 6%

Taavon Gamble - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 5%

Megan Blouin-Little - JUNIE B. JONES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

Lydia Cochran - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Leigh Barrett - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 4%

Gerry McIntyre - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Kenny Ingram - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 4%

Courtney O'Connor - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Art Devine - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

David Drake - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 3%

Courtney O'Connor - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Al Blackstone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Charles Duke - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Patrick O' Neill - WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 1%

Maura Hanlon - ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 1%

Joyce Chittick - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 1%

James Robinson - AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 1%

Gino DiCapra - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Toni Ruscio - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 27%

Michelle Aguillion - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 14%

Bryn Boice - ROMEO & JULIET - CSC’s Stage2 13%

Judy Hamer - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 12%

Jo Brisbane - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 11%

Celia Couture - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 6%

Maren Caulfield - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - The Cannon Theatre 4%

Eric Butler - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 4%

Donald Sheehan - AUNTIE MAME - True Repertory 4%

Kevin Nessman - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 3%

Celia Couture - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 2%

Greg Allen - PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT - A Revolution of Values Theatre Project 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Brooke Snow - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 9%

Weylin Symes - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 9%

Ali Funkhouser - THE WOLVES - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Dawn M Simmons - K-I-S-S-I-N-G - Huntington Theatre 5%

Fred Sullivan, Jr. - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

Eric Tucker - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 4%

Myriam Cyr - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 4%

Bryn Boice - ROMEO AND JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Nick Paone - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 4%

Taibi Magar - THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL - American Repertory Theatre 4%

David Drake - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 4%

John Somers - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Joe Couturier - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Steven Maler - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Jessica Holt - SENSE AND SENSIBILTIY - The Cape Playhouse 3%

Melory Mirashrafi - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Bryn Boice - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 3%

Bryn Boice - INTO THE BREECHES - Hub Theatre Company 2%

Myriam Cyr - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 2%

Rosalind Bevan - STEW - Gloucester Stage 2%

Courtney O'Connor - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Brendan Fox - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

David Drake - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 2%

Bob Kropf - BETRAYAL - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Sherri Eden Barber - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 10%

BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 8%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 6%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 6%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 6%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 4%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 4%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 4%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 4%

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 3%

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - The Company Theatre 3%

THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 3%

PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 2%

HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 2%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 2%

NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

SWEENEY TODD - MMAS 2%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 8%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 6%

BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 5%

ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 4%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 4%

RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 3%

THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 3%

ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

FAT HAM - Huntington Theatre 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 2%

SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 2%

MABETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 2%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Front Porch Arts Collective 1%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dean Palmer Jr. - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OEPRA - The Company Theatre 23%

James Gross - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 11%

Olivia Sederlund - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 10%

Erik Fox - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 8%

Mauve Moriarty - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 8%

Madison Gentile - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 8%

Mark Sherman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Jeff Adelberg - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 6%

Kasey Sheehan - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 5%

Jonathan Ryder - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 5%

Matt Guminski - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 4%

Eric Jacobsen - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 3%

Erin Trainor - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 3%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Wonson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 11%

Matt Guminski - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 10%

David Plante - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 9%

Nathaniel Packard - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 8%

Bretton Reis - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 7%

Corey Whittemore - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 7%

Amanda Fallon - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 5%

Stephen Petrilli - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 4%

Phil Kong - ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

Daisy Long - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

Baron E. Pugh - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Frank Meissner Jr. - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

E. Southern & Maximo Grano De Oro - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Amanda Fallon - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Patricia M. Nichols - THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Karen Perlow - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 2%

JARON HERMANSON - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Michael Clark Wonson - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Christopher Ostrom - AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 2%

Karen Perlow - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Kevin Fulton - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 1%

JARON HERMANSON - CAMELOT - The Cape Playhouse 1%

John Salutz - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Kirk Bookman - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Jason Lynch - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Melissa Carubia - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 16%

Robert McDonough - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 13%

Bethany Aiken - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 9%

Eli Bigelow - SWEENEY TODD - MMAS 6%

David Flowers - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 6%

Stefani Wood - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 6%

Amanda Morgan - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 6%

Alan Freedman - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 5%

Chris morris - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 5%

Pam Wannie - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 5%

Robert McDonough - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 5%

Elias Condakes - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 5%

John Eldridge - THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 4%

Jenny Tsai - CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

Jeff Kimball - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Vokes Players 2%

Pamela Wannie - COMPANY - Eventide Theatre Company 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Steven Bergman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 16%

Hallie Wetzell - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 8%

Justin Knowlton - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

Dan Rodriguez - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 6%

Amanda Morgan - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center For The Arts 6%

Dan Rodriguez - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 5%

Milton Granger - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Kris Layton - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

Jeff Kimball - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 5%

Justin Knowlton - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Scott Storr - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

John Thomas - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 4%

Gio Tio - WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 4%

David Coleman - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 3%

David Coleman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Wheelock Family Theater 3%

Luke Molloy - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 3%

Dan Rodriguez - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Michael Ellis Ingram - OMAR - Boston Lyric Opera 2%

David Coleman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Matthew Smedal - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

David Angus - BLUEBEARDS CASTLE - Boston Lyric Opera 1%

Dan Pardo - CAMELOT - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Mike Stapleton - SERGE CLIVIO: JOY LIVE - Regent Theatre 1%

Marco Borroni - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Kenny Smith - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Cape Playhouse 0%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 11%

BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 10%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 6%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 5%

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 5%

SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 4%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 4%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 4%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 4%

WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 3%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

SWEENEY TODD - MMAS 3%

THE FANTASTICKS - Provincetown Theater 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Cape Cod Theatre Company 2%

NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Theatre workshop Nantucket 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 8%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 8%

ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 7%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 6%

THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 5%

PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Citizens Opera House 5%

THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 5%

FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 3%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 2%

JUNIE B. JONES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 2%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 1%

PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Boston 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Born To Do This - The Company Theatre 33%

THE PONY EXPRESS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Lighthouse Studios: Meehan Family Arts Barn 33%

HALLEY’S COMET - Massasoit Theatre Company 13%

THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 9%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 7%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 5%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 31%

THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 16%

THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 15%

TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 9%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 8%

THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 7%

ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 7%

LIV AT SEA - Harbor Stage Company 4%

THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 3%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Christie Reading - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 11%

Liza Giangrande - BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 10%

Keith Robinson - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

Adam Sell - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 6%

Alex Norton - THE PONY EXPRESS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Lighthouse Studios: Meehan Family Arts Barn 6%

Reese Racicot - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 6%

Max Ripley - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 4%

Kindred Moore - AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 4%

Zoey Roth - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 3%

Alex Norton - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - The Company Theatre 3%

Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 3%

Wil Moser - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Maeve McCluskey - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 2%

Jodi Edwards - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 2%

Katie Iafolla - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 2%

Kenny Meehan - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Denise Page - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Andrew Olah - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 2%

Emma Walker - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 2%

Sean Lally - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - The Company Theatre 1%

Janet Pohli - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 1%

Diane Meehan - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 1%

Anthony Teixeira - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 1%

Sean Lally - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Quigg Creations 1%

Brad Reinking - CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Amanda LoCoco - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 8%

Nicki Abare - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

Sara Jean Ford - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Yewande Odetoyinbo - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 6%

Lawrence Flowers - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 5%

Heidi Blickenstaff - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Citizens Opera House 5%

Eleni Kontzamanys - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Jake Siffert - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Ari Schmidt - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Anthony Teixeira - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

Justin Collette - BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 4%

Emma Robertson - INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 3%

Beau Jackett - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 3%

Liesie Kelly - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Kelsey Seaman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

Kayla Shimizu - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Andy Cico - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

Emily Koch - VIOLET - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Jaden Dominque - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Johnny Kuntz - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

Jared Troilo - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Christopher Chew - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

E.J. Service - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 1%

Nick Paone - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 1%

Mary Callanan - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Madeline Bonatti - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 16%

Ricky DeSisto - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 11%

Missy Potash - STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 8%

Jennifer Bean - MISS HOLMES - The Footlight Club 8%

Aiden O’Neal - INDECENT - Concord Players 8%

Josh Telepman - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 6%

Kenny Lockwood - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 5%

Ryan Van Buskirk - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 4%

Sandra Basile - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 4%

Jennifer Shea - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 4%

Scott Salley - BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 3%

Emma Hennessey - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 3%

Michael Jay - INDECENT - Concord Players 3%

Lily Anderson - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 2%

Kimberly Blaise - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Quanapowitt Players 2%

Robin Shropshire - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 2%

David Foster - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 2%

Kathy Koerwer - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 2%

Craig Chiampa - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 2%

Andrew Rhoades - MOON OVER BUFFALO - TCAN 2%

Linnea Lyerly - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 1%

Glenn A. Pierce - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Brayden Toth - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 8%

Eddie Shields - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 8%

Elena Doyno - THE WOLVES - Franklin Performing Arts Company 7%

Noah Silverman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Lily Ayotte - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

Thomika Bridwell - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Front Porch Arts Collective 5%

Noah Greenstein - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 4%

Tyler Simahk - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Jack Greenberg - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Christina Pierro Biggins - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Paul Melendy - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 3%

Paul Melendy - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 3%

Cheryl D. Singleton - STEW - Gloucester Stage 3%

Jenn Gambatese - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 3%

Jim Manclark - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 3%

Nora Eschenheimer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Scott Douglas Cunningham - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 2%

Sam Brinkley - ONCE - Priscilla Beach Theatre 2%

Michael Liebhauser - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 2%

David Lee Huynh - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Marc Pierre - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Kathleen Pickett - INTO THE BREECHES - Hub Theatre Company 2%

Lisa Tucker - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Pedro Gonzalez - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Brenda Withers - BETRAYAL - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 17%

INDECENT - Concord Players 13%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 11%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 9%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 8%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 8%

THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 6%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 5%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 5%

ALL MY SONS - Eventide Theatre Company 4%

HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 4%

BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 3%

AUNTIE MAME - True Repertory 2%

MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 2%

FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 2%



Best Play (Professional)

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 12%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 10%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 10%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 9%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 8%

THE WOLVES - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 5%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 4%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 3%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 3%

INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 3%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Actors Shakespeare Project 3%

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Front Porch Arts Collective 3%

ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

STEW - Gloucester Stage 2%

THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL - American Repertory Theatre 2%

FAIRVIEW - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 1%

THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 1%

THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

MADAME BUTTERFLY - Boston Lyric Opera 38%

OMAR - Boston Lyric Opera 16%

CARMEN- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 11%

AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 10%

LA TRAGÉDIE DE CARMEN - Seaglass Theater Company 6%

BLUEBEARDS CASTLE/FOUR SONGS - Boston Lyric Opera 5%

VINCERO! - Mystic Side Opera Company 5%

TOSCA- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 4%

IL TROVATORE- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 3%

UN BALLO IN MASCHERA- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ryan Barrow - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 12%

Ryan Barrow - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 10%

James Gross - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 7%

Jeremy Barnett - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

Ryan Barrow - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - The Company Theatre 7%

Corey Cadigan, Rod Chandler, Tim Gregor - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 6%

Aaron Stolicker - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 6%

Mark Roderick - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 6%

Cristina Todesco - AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory 5%

Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 5%

Ryan Barrow - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 5%

Nathan Fogg-DeSisto - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 5%

Jennifer Shea - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 3%

Richard Chambers - METAMORPHESES - Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

Mark Roderick - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

Jeffrey Peterson - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 2%

Charles Carr - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

Mark Roderick - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 1%

Andrew Arnault - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 1%

Ed Savage - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 1%

Ed Council - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Trevor Elliott - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 20%

Aaron Frongillo - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 9%

David Plante - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

Justin Lahue - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

Kathy Monthei - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 5%

Riw Rakkulchon - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 5%

Ryan McGettigan - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

Baron E. Pugh - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Ellen Rousseau - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 4%

Peter Colao - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 4%

David Arsenault - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 4%

Janie Howland - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 4%

Shelley Barish - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Janie E. Howland - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Ryan McGettigan - ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 2%

Kristen Martino - CAMELOT - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Lindsay Fuori - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 2%

Christopher Ostrom - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Ryan Howell - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Ellen Rousseau - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 2%

Christopher Ostrom - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Justin Lahue - THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Allen Moyer - AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 1%

Irina Kruzhilina - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 1%

Baron E. Pugh - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 31%

Hallie Grace Nowicki - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 12%

Greg Dana - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 11%

Ethan Steele - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 9%

Michael Jay - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 8%

Nick Waterman - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 7%

Pat Dzierak - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 7%

Robert Passcucci - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 4%

Erin Trainor and Jo Brisbane - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 4%

James Gross - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 3%

J. Mark Baumhardt - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 2%

Ned Bailey-Adams - BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jason Choquette - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 12%

Jason Choquette - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 11%

Derek Pisano - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 10%

Alex Berg - SOUND OF MUSIC - North Shore Music Theatre 9%

Tom Powers - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

Jonathan Bell - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 6%

David Remedios - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 4%

Alex Berg - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

VICTORIA (TOY) DEIORIO - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 4%

Ted Kearnan - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

David Drake - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 4%

Dewey Dellay - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Ash - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 4%

David Remedios - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 2%

Megan Culley - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Elizabeth Cahill - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Grace Oberhofer - THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Jacob Levitan - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Jacob Levitan - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Brendan F. Doyle - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 2%

Grace Oberhofer - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Dewey Dellay/Andrew Duncan Will - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Christie Reading - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 9%

Ana Viveros - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 7%

Dru Daniels - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 7%

Ts Burnham - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 5%

Ben Oehlkers - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 5%

Alex Norton - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 4%

Savannah Nosek - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 4%

Aaron Swiniuch - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 4%

Jennifer Glick - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 4%

Mary Mahoney - WORKING - Suffolk Theatre Department 3%

Wil Moser - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 3%

Sean Lally - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Quigg Creations 3%

Ariel Sargent - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%

Demi DiCarlo - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 2%

Cadie Holbrook - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 2%

Anne Vohs - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Amanda Vazquez - COMPANY - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Eowyn Young - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

Timothy Bevens - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 2%

Bradley Boutcher - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 2%

Dani Masterpolo - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

Erin Anderson - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%

Susan Wentworth Austin - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

Harry Ohlson - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

Janet Ferreri - CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Quinn Kearney - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 8%

Jesse Luttrell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 6%

Allison Sheppard - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Boston Opera House 4%

Chris Bradley - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Isabella Esler - BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 4%

Tori Heinlein - SOUND OF MUSIC - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Kathy St. George - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Jack Mullen - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Gracin Wilkins - INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 3%

Jen Stearns - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 3%

David Livingston - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 3%

Aimee Doherty - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Jared Troilo - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Anthony Pires, Jr - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Dan Kelly - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

Patrick Falk - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

Lawrence Flowers - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Gavin Davis - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

Neil Jeronimo - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Dante D'Antonio - INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 2%

Kyla Jade - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Christopher Rice-Thomson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Katie Gray - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Ali Funkhouser - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Brian Demar Jones - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Scotty Kippenhan - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 13%

Suzy Cosgrove - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 11%

Noah Greenstein - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 10%

Josh Telepman - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 9%

Mike barry - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 8%

Rama Rodriguez - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Mass Arts Center 7%

Allison Rudmann Putnam - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 5%

Will Dalley - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 5%

Erin Thomas-Lopatosky - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 4%

Lauren Elias - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Hub Theatre Company 4%

Nik Kubek - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

George Kippenhan - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

JoAnn Kaplan - BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 3%

Gail Bishop Nessman - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 3%

Kyle Kashgagian - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

Ian Law - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

Nancy Finn - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 3%

Gordon Ellis - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 1%

Adam Heroux - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Kim Frigon - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 10%

Dan Kelly - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 8%

Zaven Ovian - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 8%

Anjie Parker - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

Jessica Golden - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

Charley Eastman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Mary Sapp - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

June Dever - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

JJ Hernández - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 4%

Alexander Platt - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 3%

Bobbie Steinbach - AS YOU LIKE IT - Actors Shakespeare Project 3%

Barlow Adamson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 3%

Kari Buckley - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 3%

Dan Whelton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Debra Wise - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 2%

Kelby T. Akin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Josephine Moshiri Elwood - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

CHRISTOPHER TRAMANTANA - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Jihan Haddad - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Jadah Carroll - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 2%

Kenneth Lockwood - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 2%

Brian Owens - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Robert Walsh - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 1%

Laura Scribner - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 1%

Katherine Callaway - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 22%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - The Company Theatre 15%

CHICAGO - The Company Theatre 13%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 12%

WINNIE THE POOH - Academy of Performing Arts 11%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Cape Cod Theatre Company 8%

CINDERELLA - Break a Leg Theater Works 5%

PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 5%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 4%

FOOTLOOSE - Broken Leg Productions 4%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

CHICAGO - The Company Theatre 36%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 27%

JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Firehouse Center for the Arts 14%

CINDERELLA - Tanglewood Marionettes 10%

JUNIE B. JONES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 9%

ROOTS A FARM TO FARM TO CIRCUS SHOW - Payomet 4%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Company Theatre 22%

Marblehead Little Theatre 8%

New Bedford Festival Theatre 8%

The Footlight Club 7%

Academy of Performing Arts 5%

Triad Theatre Company 5%

Quigg Creations 4%

Yorick Ensemble 4%

The Theatre Institute 4%

Concord Players 3%

Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 3%

Riverside Theatre Works 3%

Break a Leg Theater Works 3%

Cape Cod Theatre Company 3%

Provincetown Theater 2%

Massasoit Theatre Company 2%

Spotlight Music and Theater Academy 2%

Hub Theatre Company 2%

Cape Rep Theatre 2%

WCLOC Theater Company 2%

The Hovey Players 2%

TCAN 1%

Arlekin Players 1%

The Vokes Players 1%

Theatre III 1%

