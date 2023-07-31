Broadway in Worcester Reveals 2023-2024 Season Lineup With Jessie Mueller and Santino Fontana

Broadway in Worcester has announced its 2023-2024 season featuring performances from Tony Award Winner Jessie Mueller with host and pianist Seth Rudetsky on Friday, September 22 at 8:00 pm at the Prior Performing Arts Center on the campus of the College of the Holy Cross and Tony Award Winner Santino Fontana on Friday, March 1, 2023 at the Jean McDonough Arts Center's BrickBox Theater, both in Worcester, MA. Tickets are on sale now for Jessie Mueller with host and pianist Seth Rudetsky at Click Here.

Following a breakout role in A Clear Day You Can See Forever opposite Harry Connick, Jr., Jessie Mueller quickly became one of Broadway's most sought after talents. Jessie was most recently seen on Broadway in Tracy Lett's play The Minutes and the Kennedy Center's acclaimed revival of Guys and Dolls. Previously, Jessie starred on Broadway in the revival of Carousel (Drama Desk Award, Tony, Grammy nominations) and Nice Work If You Can Get It. Most notably, she originated the roles of Jenna in Waitress (Tony, Drama Desk, Grammy nominations) and Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Grammy awards). Television and film work include Patsy & Loretta, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, Evil, Candy, Chicago Voices (Chicago Emmy nomination), A Good Person, Secret Headquarters and Steven Spielberg's The Post. The evening will be hosted by and music directed by Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky and Jessie's concert promises to be filled with intimate, behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions-and the music from Mueller's unique career. This is a spontaneous evening of show-stopping songs by Carole King, Sara Bareilles, Rodgers & Hammerstein and more!

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility and charisma, Santino Fontana has cemented himself as one of Broadway's favorite leading men. Fontana was last seen starring on Broadway in his tour de force dual role in Tootsie for which he received the 2019 Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Tony Awards. He is perhaps best known to audiences as the voice of villainous Prince Hans in the Academy Award Winning Disney film Frozen. Television audiences have seen him on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and recognize him from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Shades of Blue, Mozart In The Jungle, Fosse/Verdon, Royal Pains, Nurse Jackie and more. His other Broadway credits include Hello Dolly, Act One, Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest (Clarence Derwent Award), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), Billy Elliot, and Sunday in the Park with George. He also received Lortel and Obie Awards for his off-broadway performance in Stephen Karam's Sons of the Prophet. As an interpreter of the American Songbook he won the renowned Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival when he was 18 and has sung with orchestras, big bands, and smaller ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, NY Pops, National Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Master Voices, Westchester Philharmonic, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Sesame Street Muppets, Phoenix Symphony, and at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Birdland, and the Bravo Festival at Vail.

Broadway in Worcester, a new initiative launched by Worcester native Eric Butler in 2021, is committed to providing Central Massachusetts' audiences with the opportunity to see Broadway's most celebrated talents perform locally. Past performers have included Tony Award winners Laura Benanti and Kelli O'Hara, as well as Broadway legend Chita Rivera.

In addition to providing local access to Broadway celebrity performances, Broadway in Worcester fosters collaboration between Broadway talents and the area's local high school and college students and their arts educators through educational programming. Each artist will participate in a free masterclass or workshop for students and educators prior to their performances. More information about Broadway in Worcester's free educational workshops can be found on Click Here. This initiative is supported by the George F. and Sybil H. Fuller Foundation, The Fletcher Foundation, and UniBank.

In a statement, Butler reflected, "I am thrilled to welcome Jessie and Santino to our series this year. Both represent a new generation of theater stardom and have been recognized as the best of the best in their acclaimed and awarded Broadway roles. I am humbled to have both a recognized 'Best Actor' and 'Best Actress' as part of our programming this year. I am confident the talent, warmth, and energy of these stars will win over Worcester audiences!"

This year, as Broadway in Worcester expands its season to include two venues, Butler added, "In addition to the hip downtown BrickBox that our audiences have known and loved, we look forward to introducing our patrons to a second venue this year, the state-of-the-art facilities at the Prior Performing Arts Center on the campus of The College of the Holy Cross. The Prior will offer our audiences as intimate a theater-going experience as the JMAC - which is a big draw for those seeking the rare opportunity to see their favorite Broadway performers up close and personal - in addition to the center's stunning architectural designs by Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Plus there wil'll be free parking on campus. Having grown up in Worcester, the attractiveness of this perk is not lost on me."

Tickets are now on sale to the public for Tony Award Winner Jessie Mueller with host and pianist Seth Rudetsky. Tickets are $50 and $75 depending on seat location, with a limited number of VIP tickets for $100 which include premium seats, a Broadway in Worcester swag bag, and a post-show meet and greet with photo opportunity. Current COVID-19 protocols at the time of the event will apply.

To purchase tickets, please visit: Click Here. The performance is scheduled for 8:00 pm on Friday, September 22, 2023 at the Prior Performing Arts Center, Luth Concert Hall, College of the Holy Cross, 1 College Street, Worcester, MA 01610.