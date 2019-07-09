Broadway Performer & Rockette To Teach Master Classes At Marblehead School Of Ballet

Broadway performer Karen Marie Pisani and Radio City Rockette Jessica Davison return to the Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) to present two special master classes, Acting for Dancers and Jazz. The public is invited to sign up for these master classes taught at the studio located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts, a historic, scenic coastal town on the North Shore region of Massachusetts in the United States.

"Take advantage of the opportunity to study with these highly accomplished professionals, who are sharing their skills, talents, and knowledge with the North Shore region. Dancers with all levels of experience cultivate their technical skills and enrich their understanding and appreciation of the art form with personalized training in the Marblehead School of Ballet's master classes," said Director Paula K. Shiff.

Broadway performer, choreographer, and dancer Karen Marie Pisani offers the Acting for Dancers master class on Tuesday, July 16 from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Pisani's luminous career includes Dance Captain and performer in the National Touring Company of A Chorus Line and dancing in Gypsy, Dames at Sea, Fiddler on the Roof, and Stop the World! I Want to Get Off. Her lengthy list of credits spans 32 years as choreographer for the Hasty Pudding Theatricals and the special event at Harvard's 350th celebration. In Washington, D.C., she choreographed the Jack Lemmon segment of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Jessica Davison, a member of the Radio City Rockettes in New York City, teaches a Jazz master class at MSB Monday through Thursday, July 22 to July 25 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Friday, July 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Currently, Davison is a member of the Radio City Rockettes in New York City and has performed several seasons with their Christmas Spectacular. In 2016, she was in the New York Spectacular's cast starring the Radio City Rockettes choreographed by Mia Michaels. Originally from Bedford, New Hampshire, she studied jazz, tap, theatre, and voice at the Bedford Youth Performing Company and undertook ballet at Southern New Hampshire Dance Theatre.

Advanced registration is required to enroll in these master classes offered at $35 per class. For further information or to register, call 781-631-6262 or send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com.

Celebrating its 47th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.

The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.

MSB is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCBC). The NSCB gives concert performances and a variety of educational programs for schools; all are suitable for different age groups and levels of development.

For further information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.





