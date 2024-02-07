Broadway Performer Karen Maria Pisani To Teach In Marblehead School Of Ballet's Summer Intensive

Dancers can expand their skills and technique in the Marblehead School of Ballet's (MSB) celebrated 2024 Summer Dance Intensives program.

Students may apply now to attend this dance and cultural gem's renowned Summer Dance Intensives program, presented in-studio at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, a historic, scene coastal town located on the North Shore region of Massachusetts.

Karen Maria Pisani

Broadway performer, dancer, and choreographer Karen Maria Pisani returns to the Marblehead School of Ballet to teach the Acting for Dancers class that will introduce another generation to Broadway. Pisani's luminous career includes Dance Captain and performer in the National Touring Company of A Chorus Line and dancing in Gypsy, Dames at Sea, Fiddler on the Roof, and Stop the World! I Want to Get Off. Her lengthy list of credits spans 32 years as choreographer for the Hasty Pudding Theatricals and the special event at Harvard's 350th celebration. Pisani served as Artistic Director of the National Dance Institute/New England with Jacques D'Amboise of the New York City Ballet. In Washington, D.C., she choreographed the Jack Lemmon segment of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Summer Dance Intensive: Ages 11 to Adult

During its 52nd anniversary, the Marblehead School of Ballet invites dancers, ages 11 to adult, of all levels to apply to attend the Summer Dance Intensive from July 8 to July 27. Students may sign up for one, two, three, or a combination of weeks. During the first two weeks, individualized instruction is provided in ballet, modern technique, Pointe, and variations, as well as in the related disciplines of jazz, Pilates, and more. Choreography will be the focus of the third week followed by a performance on Saturday, July 27.

Young Dancer's Summer Intensive

The Young Dancers' Summer Intensive for children, ages eight to twelve and over is scheduled from August 5 to August 9. This intensive offers classes covering ballet technique, improvisation, stretch and strength, rhythm, story telling through movement, anatomy and more. Students receive individualized attention customized for their personal development.

The 2024 Summer Dance Intensive program takes place at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead. The program, sponsored in part by The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund, provides support for the guest teachers and the performance.

Dancers of all levels of experience cultivate their technical skills and enrich their understanding and appreciation of the art form with customized, personalized training in small classes taught by leading professionals in the field in the MSB's summer dance intensive. "We emphasize correct alignment, musicality, and a graded approach to material allowing dancers the opportunity to extend their skills in a balanced way without injury,” explained Director Paula K. Shiff, who studied at the American Ballet Theatre and the Martha Graham Studio and performed with the Boston Ballet Company.

Learn more about the 2024 Summer Dance Intensive on the Marblehead School of Ballet's website, https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/summer-intensive/. For further information and to register for the intensives, contact 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com.

About Marblehead School of Ballet

The Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.

The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.

For further information about the Marblehead School of Ballet, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.