Bring Your Pup To A DOG STORY Special Concert Presentation

On May 18 and 19, in celebration of Canine Concierge Jetson's 10th birthday, The Wilburton in Manchester, Vermont, will host two innovative concert presentations of Off Broadway's A Dog Story (book by Eric H. Weinberger, music and lyrics by Gayla D. Morgan) that will blend the audience's love of theater with their love of dogs.

The unique twist was conceived by Francine Gordon, owner of producer Mourning Doves Rising, and Melissa and Tajlei Levis, the second generation Innkeepers of The Wilburton:

Audience members are invited to bring their DOGS to the shows, in The Wilburton's beautiful marble pavilion!

Families are asked, however, to first consider whether their pup can remain calm and quiet while among other dogs and people. If not, it's suggested they be left home with a treat and told all about the show afterward, out of consideration for the rest of the audience and the actors.

The Wilburton is located at 527 Wilburton Drive in Manchester, VT, and is easily accessible to Boston and NYC via Amtrak or car.

The May 18 show at 4pm, included as part of a special weekend birthday package at the inn, is open to hotel guests only, and will be followed by a Q&A with composer/lyricist Gayla Morgan and other members of the cast and crew. The birthday package also includes a Saturday morning doggie stroll, a campfire/pj party, and a doggie fashion show! For more information, call 802-362-2500 or visit WilburtonInn.com.

The May 19 show at 1pm is open to the public and their four-legged canine family members. General admission tickets are $30 each for humans; each pup's price of admission is a happy tail wag. For more information, visit MourningDovesRising.Square.Site or SeaglassTheatrical.com.

Both Saturday's and Sunday's presentations will be "concert" performances: the audience's imagination is a delightful part of the fun! No costumes, no sets, actors reading scripts-just words on the page, songs in the air, and performers who make you believe . . . what's not even there!

The four-person cast stars Jack Dossett as Roland Newman, Lucia Padilla Katz as Miranda Kunkel, and Erin McMillen as Blair Beaumont. The fourth member of the cast, Trey Forsyth, is reprising the role of Guy Lassiter III, which he originated in the show's world premiere in Key West, FL. Frank Galgano is also reprising his role as director, having previously directed the show's world premiere. Matt Castle (NYC: Once Upon A Mattress, Transport Group; Into the Woods, Fiasco) is the music director. The show is produced by Mourning Doves Rising with Brainstorm Theatrics, in collaboration with The Wilburton, and is general managed by Seaglass Theatrical.

A Dog Story is geared toward adults, although teens will also enjoy it (but probably best to get a sitter for ages 12 and under). The show received rave reviews in NYC from both audiences and critics: "A charming new musical comedy about finding love in unexpected places" (Theatermania); "A clever, upbeat play beautifully executed" (BroadwayWorld). It has received multiple fully staged productions regionally in the U.S. and internationally, and its cast album, available at BroadwayRecords.com, was nominated by BroadwayWorld.com for Best New Off Broadway Cast Album.

Come celebrate Jetson's birthday at a concert presentation of A Dog Story, and see why "Sometimes Love Has to Lick You In the Face."

