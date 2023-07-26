Brett Goldstein Brings 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' to the Boch Center

The performance is on Friday, October 13, 2023.
Two-time Emmy award-winning actor, comedian, writer, director (and swimmer) Brett Goldstein announced that he’ll be embarking on his first live stand-up tour in the U.S. and Canada this Fall. The Ted Lasso star will bring “The Second Best Night of Your Life” to the Boch Center Wang Theatre Friday, October 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM at bochcenter.org.
Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA
