Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE

Today two-time Emmy award-winning actor, comedian, writer, director (and swimmer) Brett Goldstein announced that he'll be embarking on his first live stand-up tour in the U.S. and Canada this Fall.
Tickets will be available on presale this Wednesday, July 26 at 10AM local followed by the general on sale Friday, July 28 at 10AM local. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and Click Here.
Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre
Friday, October 13, 2023 – Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theatre
Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop Memorial Auditorium
Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Safe Credit Union Convention Center
Friday, November 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (already on sale with New York Comedy Festival)
Saturday, November 11, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (already on sale with New York Comedy Festival)
Sunday, November 12, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (already on sale with New York Comedy Festival)
Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall
Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
*Not a Live Nation Date
