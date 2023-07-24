Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE

Today two-time Emmy award-winning actor, comedian, writer, director (and swimmer) Brett Goldstein announced that he'll be embarking on his first live stand-up tour in the U.S. and Canada this Fall.

Tickets will be available on presale this Wednesday, July 26 at 10AM local followed by the general on sale Friday, July 28 at 10AM local. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and Click Here.

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life Tour Dates

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

Friday, October 13, 2023 – Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theatre

Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop Memorial Auditorium

Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Safe Credit Union Convention Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (already on sale with New York Comedy Festival)

Saturday, November 11, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (already on sale with New York Comedy Festival)

Sunday, November 12, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (already on sale with New York Comedy Festival)

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

*Not a Live Nation Date

