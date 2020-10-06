Boston Symphony Orchestra Presents John & Mary Ferrillo in Encore Series and More

Additional performers include Lucia Lin, Owen Young, and more.

Encore BSO Recitals stream will feature BSO violinist Lucia Lin performing the solo work "Prayer" from Suite Mestiza by contemporary composer Gabriela Lena Frank and, with cello colleague Owen Young, Ravel's Sonata for Violin and Cello. Also, Principal Oboe John Ferrillo performs with his daughter, violist Mary Ferrillo, the seldom-heard Two Rhapsodies by Charles Martin Loeffler. Available for viewing at www.bso.org beginning Thursday, October 8 at noon through November 7; the Encore BSO Recitals series is offered as a nine-concert series for a donation of $25 through www.bso.org.





• BSO HomeSchool spotlights BSO Youth and Family Concerts Conductor Thomas Wilkins in an online conducting tutorial recorded last spring. Addressing the subject of "talking with your hands," this week's segment is available free of charge at youtube.com/bostonsymphony.



THIS WEEK'S BSO RADIO BROADCAST AND STREAM ON 99.5 WCRB-FM AND WWW.CLASSICALWCRB.ORG

WCRB radio broadcast and stream features Giancarlo Guerrero leading the BSO in Helen Grime's Limina and Walton's Cello Concerto, with soloist Johannes Moser, as well as Duruflé's Requiem, with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and Boston Symphony Children's Choir; airs on Saturday, October 10 at 8 p.m.

ENCORE BSO RECITALS, AVAILABLE THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8, STARTING AT NOON

American composer Gabriela Lena Frank's music draws on and transcends her rich cultural heritage, which includes Peruvian, Chinese, and Eastern European Jewish elements. Performed by BSO violinist Lucia Lin, the first movement, "Prayer," of Frank's solo violin composition Suite Mestiza was inspired by Peruvian religious songs on Quechua texts. Next, Lin and BSO cellist Owen Young perform Maurice Ravel's Sonata for Violin and Cello, a varied, full-scale, four-movement work composed in memory of his colleague Claude Debussy. The German-born Charles Martin Loeffler was a member of the Boston Symphony Orchestra violin section in its earliest decades and a mainstay of Boston's musical life until his death in 1935. His Two Rhapsodies, heard at the end of the program, are impressionistic instrumental revisions of pieces that began life as songs.

Some Background on the Encore BSO Recitals Series

The Boston Symphony Orchestra's Encore BSO Recitals is an eclectic nine-week online concert series spotlighting 50 musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra in small ensembles and giving viewers a rare opportunity to experience the individual artistry of many of the musicians who make up the world-renowned ensemble. With newly recorded musician intros and special live Q&As accompanying select programs, the Encore BSO Recitals series reprises programming initially recorded and aired this past summer for the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival.



Performances in the Encore BSO Recitals series will be released each Thursday at noon, September 17-November 12. The series as a multiple-stream package, accessible through www.bso.org, is available for a minimum donation of $25; all subscribers to the 2019-20 BSO Symphony Hall season and Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival will be able to enjoy the online content free of charge. Most of the Encore BSO Recitals will be available for viewing for up to 30 days, with the entire season coming to a close on November 19. Click here to view the complete listing for the nine-week Encore BSO Recitals programs and description of the highlights of the Encore BSO Recitals programs. Click here to view a quote from BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe about Encore BSO Recitals.

BSO HOMESCHOOL, AVAILABLE NOW

AT WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/BOSTONSYMPHONY

For this week, BSO Youth and Family Concerts Conductor Thomas Wilkins continues his series of BSO HomeSchool online tutorials with the subject of the tactile nature of conducting. The video is currently available here. BSO HomeSchool-an educational resource for anyone who wants to learn more about music-includes an archive of Youth and Family Concerts lesson plans created by the BSO Educators Advisory Council, as well as videos created by BSO musicians that cover a wide variety of topics and include demonstrations, excerpt tutorials, and more. Further details are available at www.bso.org/bsohomeschool. Mr. Wilkins' complete title is BSO Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement and Germeshausen Youth and Family Concerts Conductor.

ENCORE BSO RADIO BROADCAST ON WCRB 99.5 FM AND CLASSICALWCRB.ORG ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10, AT 8 P.M., HOSTED BY RON DELLA CHIESA

For this week's BSO encore concert broadcast and stream on WCRB 99.5 and classicalwcrb.org, Costa Rican conductor and frequent BSO guest Giancarlo Guerrero returns to lead soloist Johannes Moser in the first BSO performances since 1997 of English composer William Walton's Cello Concerto, which Gregor Piatigorsky premiered with the orchestra in 1957 under Charles Munch. Opening the concert is the young British composer Helen Grime's Limina, a BSO commission that had its premiere at Tanglewood in 2019. Although French composer Maurice Duruflé's Requiem is frequently performed in Europe and the U.S., its only previous complete BSO performances were in November 1983. Duruflé was one of Paris's great church organists of the 20th century. His lovely and often powerful Requiem setting, which features organ, is based firmly on the tradition of Catholic liturgical music.For more information about future WCRB encore broadcasts, please go to classicalwcrb.org.

BSO INTRODUCES COLLEGE CARD ONLINE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19-RELATED PERFORMANCE HIATUS

The BSO College Card is designed to encourage students and aspiring young musicians to experience the BSO on a regular basis, with over 145,000 College Cards distributed since the program's inception. In response to the live performance hiatus surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boston Symphony Orchestra is introducing new College Card offerings. For a one-time fee of $20 (instead of the $30 charged during recent seasons) students will be able to access all paid online content at www.bso.org, including Encore BSO Recitals and BSO HomeSchool content. In addition, cardholders are eligible to participate in biweekly Zoom webinars demonstrating career pathways to the BSO and the arts in general, starting on Wednesday, October 7. Other benefits include access to exclusive archival content and other special presentations. For more information, visit www.bso.org/collegecard.

DETAILS ON BSO'S CONTINUING ONLINE OFFERINGS DURING LIVE PERFORMANCE HIATUS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Encore BSO Recital series and BSO HomeSchool are part of the BSO's continuing series of online offerings created in response to the live performance hiatus imposed by regulations around the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing health crisis. The series of announcements detailing the full slate of cancellations by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, beginning on March 13, can be found here. The BSO will continue to monitor recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as well as confer with its own team of medical experts on matters related to an eventual reopening. All updates on this subject will be announced through press releases and postings on www.bso.org. Please note: In October, the Boston Symphony Orchestra will announce details of its new digital content series to be recorded at Symphony Hall and made available through www.bso.org in November and December.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You