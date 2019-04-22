Boston Playwrights' Theatre Presents BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXI On May 19
Boston Playwrights' Theatre (BPT) presents Boston Theater Marathon XXI, featuring 50 ten-minute plays, written by 52 New England playwrights, and produced by 50 New England theatres in ten hours.
For two decades, the Boston Theater Marathon to be held on Sunday, May 19 has brought together playwrights, directors and theatres in an effort to foster collaboration between artists and producers. Many playwrights have enjoyed full-length productions with collaborating theatres because of relationships forged during the Boston Theater Marathon.
Net proceeds from ticket sales to the Boston Theater Marathon will benefit the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund, which provides financial support to theatres and theatre artists in times of need.
The Boston Theater Marathon is supported in part by the Boston University Center for the Humanities.
In 2000, the BTM received a special Elliot Norton Award from the Boston Theatre Critics Association for Enlivening Local Theatre.
PLAYWRIGHTS, PLAYS, AND THEATRE COMPANIES OF
BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXI
Sorry Ass Block Party by Cynthia Faith Arsenault and Jeni Mahoney/Company One
To Talk Turkey by Daniel Blanda/Boston College Theatre
The Men's Room by Steven Bogart/Tide Taken Productions
Everything Goes Awry by John Bowker/Open Theatre Project
Diagnosis by Charles Bradley/Titanic Theatre Company
The Premature Burial by Danyele Brickner/Fresh Ink Theatre
The Interview by Alan Brody/Underground Railway Theater
One-on-One by Elaine Brousseau/Liars & Believers
The Trumpiad by Robert Brustein/Suffolk University Theatre
Game Changer by Kay Ellen Bullard/Hub Theatre Company of Boston
Whiskey Neat by Kevin Cirone/Greater Boston Stage Company
Closet by Patrick Cleary/Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Bubble, Bubble by Tom Coash/Happy Medium Theatre
The Kitty Bomb by Kevin Daly/Moonbox Productions
Aether by William Donnelly/Battleground State
Meeting with Management by Stephanie Eisemann/Fort Point Theatre Channel
For Whom the Yell Tolls by James C. Ferguson/Cohasset Dramatic Club
Fake News by L.H. Finigan/Hovey Players
Payday by Chris Flaherty/Brown Box Theatre Project
The Door by Peter M. Floyd/Imaginary Beasts
Hot Love in the Moonlight by Patrick Gabridge/Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Sobbing, Weeping, Wailing A Love Story by Gary Garrison/Wellesley Repertory
Theatre
The Campaign by Ken Green/Wheelock Family Theatre
Gagtime! by Richard Grossman/Centastage
Whoa Means No by Erik Christian Hanson /Emerson Stage at Emerson College
Sour Diesel by Charles Hertz/Marblehead Little Theatre
School by Greg Hovanesian/Nora Theatre Company
Locker Room Talk by John J King/Israeli Stage Company
Just Give Me a Minute by Susan Kosoff/Cape Cod Theatre Company
The Trouble with Maisie by Greg Lam and Walt McGough/Huntington Theatre Company
Remember Me by Christopher Lockheardt/Actors Studio of Newburyport
A Departure by Grant MacDermott/Actors' Shakespeare Project
Put Asunder by James McLindon/Playwrights' Platform
Banana Gun by Mary Beth McNulty/Apollinaire Theatre Company
Lock Down by Christine Marglin/The Front Porch Arts Collaborative
Stew by K. Alexa Mavromatis/Firehouse Center for the Arts
Closing Doors by John Minigan/Northeastern Department of Theatre
The Dual by Jack Neary/Acting Out Productions
The Lesson by Ronan Noone/Theatre on Fire
A Garnet in the Rough by Cliff Odle/Gloucester Stage Company
Stiletto Envy by Eliana Pipes/Off the Grid Theatre Company
Catching Lemons by Michael Pisaturo/New Repertory Theatre
Siriusly by Tyler Prendergast/Flat Earth Theatre Company
Nematodes by Ron Radice/SpeakEasy Stage Company
Nine Minutes Twenty-Two Seconds by Eric Henry Sanders/Umbrella Performing Arts
Visions of an Eagle atop a Cactus eating a Snake by Andrew Sia ez-De La O/Boston
Children's Theatre
Think Like a Man by Marisa Smith/Pilgrim Theatre Research and Performance
Collaborative
No One Talks About It: A Lactation Play by Cassie M. Seinuk/American Repertory
Theater
You Didn't Say That by Ellen Davis Sullivan/Boston Theater Company
The Stand by Caity-Shea Violette/The Wilbury Theatre Group
The Boston Theater Marathon (BTM) is an award-winning all-day marathon of new ten-minute plays. The plays are chosen from close to 400 entries from New England playwrights, and the selected plays are produced by New England theatre companies that donate their time to this event. Generously supported over the years by the Boston University Center for the Humanities and by individual donations, the BTM gives net proceeds to the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund, an organization helping area theatre artists and companies in crisis.
Thanks to a generous gift of space from the Huntington Theatre Company, the Boston Theater Marathon is held each spring at the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA in Boston's South End.
In 2000, the BTM received a special Elliot Norton Award from the Boston Theatre Critics Association for Enlivening Local Theatre.