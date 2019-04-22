Boston Playwrights' Theatre Presents BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXI On May 19

Boston Playwrights' Theatre (BPT) presents Boston Theater Marathon XXI, featuring 50 ten-minute plays, written by 52 New England playwrights, and produced by 50 New England theatres in ten hours.

For two decades, the Boston Theater Marathon to be held on Sunday, May 19 has brought together playwrights, directors and theatres in an effort to foster collaboration between artists and producers. Many playwrights have enjoyed full-length productions with collaborating theatres because of relationships forged during the Boston Theater Marathon.

Net proceeds from ticket sales to the Boston Theater Marathon will benefit the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund, which provides financial support to theatres and theatre artists in times of need.

The Boston Theater Marathon is supported in part by the Boston University Center for the Humanities.

In 2000, the BTM received a special Elliot Norton Award from the Boston Theatre Critics Association for Enlivening Local Theatre.

PLAYWRIGHTS, PLAYS, AND THEATRE COMPANIES OF

BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXI

Sorry Ass Block Party by Cynthia Faith Arsenault and Jeni Mahoney/Company One

To Talk Turkey by Daniel Blanda/Boston College Theatre

The Men's Room by Steven Bogart/Tide Taken Productions

Everything Goes Awry by John Bowker/Open Theatre Project

Diagnosis by Charles Bradley/Titanic Theatre Company

The Premature Burial by Danyele Brickner/Fresh Ink Theatre

The Interview by Alan Brody/Underground Railway Theater

One-on-One by Elaine Brousseau/Liars & Believers

The Trumpiad by Robert Brustein/Suffolk University Theatre

Game Changer by Kay Ellen Bullard/Hub Theatre Company of Boston

Whiskey Neat by Kevin Cirone/Greater Boston Stage Company

Closet by Patrick Cleary/Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Bubble, Bubble by Tom Coash/Happy Medium Theatre

The Kitty Bomb by Kevin Daly/Moonbox Productions

Aether by William Donnelly/Battleground State

Meeting with Management by Stephanie Eisemann/Fort Point Theatre Channel

For Whom the Yell Tolls by James C. Ferguson/Cohasset Dramatic Club

Fake News by L.H. Finigan/Hovey Players

Payday by Chris Flaherty/Brown Box Theatre Project

The Door by Peter M. Floyd/Imaginary Beasts

Hot Love in the Moonlight by Patrick Gabridge/Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Sobbing, Weeping, Wailing A Love Story by Gary Garrison/Wellesley Repertory

Theatre

The Campaign by Ken Green/Wheelock Family Theatre

Gagtime! by Richard Grossman/Centastage

Whoa Means No by Erik Christian Hanson /Emerson Stage at Emerson College

Sour Diesel by Charles Hertz/Marblehead Little Theatre

School by Greg Hovanesian/Nora Theatre Company

Locker Room Talk by John J King/Israeli Stage Company

Just Give Me a Minute by Susan Kosoff/Cape Cod Theatre Company

The Trouble with Maisie by Greg Lam and Walt McGough/Huntington Theatre Company

Remember Me by Christopher Lockheardt/Actors Studio of Newburyport

A Departure by Grant MacDermott/Actors' Shakespeare Project

Put Asunder by James McLindon/Playwrights' Platform

Banana Gun by Mary Beth McNulty/Apollinaire Theatre Company

Lock Down by Christine Marglin/The Front Porch Arts Collaborative

Stew by K. Alexa Mavromatis/Firehouse Center for the Arts

Closing Doors by John Minigan/Northeastern Department of Theatre

The Dual by Jack Neary/Acting Out Productions

The Lesson by Ronan Noone/Theatre on Fire

A Garnet in the Rough by Cliff Odle/Gloucester Stage Company

Stiletto Envy by Eliana Pipes/Off the Grid Theatre Company

Catching Lemons by Michael Pisaturo/New Repertory Theatre

Siriusly by Tyler Prendergast/Flat Earth Theatre Company

Nematodes by Ron Radice/SpeakEasy Stage Company

Nine Minutes Twenty-Two Seconds by Eric Henry Sanders/Umbrella Performing Arts

Visions of an Eagle atop a Cactus eating a Snake by Andrew Sia ez-De La O/Boston

Children's Theatre

Think Like a Man by Marisa Smith/Pilgrim Theatre Research and Performance

Collaborative

No One Talks About It: A Lactation Play by Cassie M. Seinuk/American Repertory

Theater

You Didn't Say That by Ellen Davis Sullivan/Boston Theater Company

The Stand by Caity-Shea Violette/The Wilbury Theatre Group

Thanks to a generous gift of space from the Huntington Theatre Company, the Boston Theater Marathon is held each spring at the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA in Boston's South End.

