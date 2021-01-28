Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boston Lyric Opera Presents THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER

Rent The Fall of the House of Usher for $10 and gain access when it premieres on January 29.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Boston Lyric Opera gives an arthouse cinematic treatment to Philip Glass' opera The Fall of the House of Usher, debuting January 29 exclusively on BLO's operabox.tv.

This chilling film places Edgar Allan Poe's iconic gothic horror story in the imagination of a migrant child as she journeys into the United States. Experience the world of the Ushers through her eyes, as she reaches for the promise of the American Dream. Music comes to life through hand-drawn animation, stop-motion film, and archival footage, featuring a brand-new recording by BLO artists.

An Opera in Two Acts by Philip Glass
Libretto by Arthur Yorinks
Based on the story by Edgar Allan Poe

Learn more at https://blo.org/usher/.


