Boston Chamber Symphony Opens 2025–26 Season With Violinist Joshua Brown

The Boston Chamber Symphony (BCS) will open its 2025–26 season on Saturday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic First Church in Cambridge, performing a program of classical masterworks featuring violinist Joshua Brown, winner of the 2025 Avery Fisher Career Grant.

The evening’s program will include Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro Overture, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2, and Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, with Music Director Avlana Eisenberg conducting. A reception will follow the performance.

Violinist Joshua Brown, recipient of the 2025 Avery Fisher Career Grant, has earned international acclaim for what La Libre described as his “richness of sound, elegance of reading... and commitment of every moment at the service of the work.” Brown captured global attention after winning Second Prize and both Audience Awards at the 2024 Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels. His accolades also include First Prize at the 2023 Global Music Education International Violin Competition in Beijing and First Prize and Audience Award at the 2019 International Violin Competition of Leopold Mozart in Augsburg, Germany. A graduate of the New England Conservatory, where he earned both Bachelor and Master of Music degrees, Brown is now pursuing an Artist Diploma as an inaugural member of NEC’s Institute for Concert Artists.

Acclaimed conductor Avlana Eisenberg has led orchestras across the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Her 2022 Naxos release with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, featuring world premieres by William Grant Still, was hailed as “stunning” by The New York Times and named Album of the Week by SiriusXM. Her subsequent Sibelius–Barber–Ben-Haim recording with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra MAV received praise from Gramophone Magazine as “persuasive” and “finely balanced.” A Fulbright Fellow to the Paris National Opera, Eisenberg holds degrees from Yale University, the University of Michigan, and the Peabody Institute.

About the Boston Chamber Symphony

Founded on the belief that professionalism and community should thrive side by side, the Boston Chamber Symphony is dedicated to performing both beloved classics and compelling contemporary works while fostering meaningful connections between musicians and audiences. The ensemble empowers young professional artists through leadership opportunities and collaboration, creating accessible, high-quality concert experiences for all—from devoted patrons to those discovering orchestral music for the first time.