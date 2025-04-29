Boston Ballet School to Present NEXT GENERATION In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boston Ballet School (BBS) will present Next Generation, an exciting one-night-only performance that showcases the future of our artform while encouraging talented young dancers to reach for the stars. Next Generation will be performed at the Citizens Opera House on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Featuring dancers of Boston Ballet II (BBII), Graduate Program dancers, and students of Boston Ballet School's Professional Division at Walnut Hill School for the Arts, the program features a dynamic, versatile range of classical and contemporary ballets, including the premieres of Jorma Elo's Five Etudes and Adrienne Canterna's Hold Me Tight, Paul Craig's The Fourth Way, a pas de dix from Giselle, a pas de six from Laurencia, a pas de trois from Paquita, an excerpt from The Sleeping Beauty, and Helen Pickett's 月夜 Tsukiyo, performed by BBII alumni and Boston Ballet Principal Dancers Lia Cirio and Paul Craig.

“Next Generation is an inspiring showcase of the talent within Boston Ballet II, Graduate Program, Boston Ballet School, and Walnut Hill School for the Arts. It is always a pleasure to see these young artists, and their development as they aspire for careers in dance. Next Generation is a testament to the exceptional training BBS provides,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen.

“The future of dance in Boston and beyond will be paved with the dreams, talents, and skills of the performers of Next Generation. All who witness this performance will be reminded of the power and vibrancy of human expression through movement,” said Boston Ballet School Managing Director Dave Czesniuk.

The performance will be accompanied by the Next Generation Orchestra, comprised of young musicians from top youth orchestras and music schools around the city. The Next Generation Orchestra provides a unique opportunity for music students to perform with a ballet production and receive mentoring by members of the Boston Ballet Orchestra.

Under the direction of Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen and Associate Director of Boston Ballet II (BBII) Joan Boada, BBII features classically trained young dancers as they begin their professional performing careers. This two-year program bridges the divide between training and professional careers with major dance companies. Dancers perform extensively with the main company, and in programs dedicated to works specifically selected and choreographed for BBII.

