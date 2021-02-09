Boston Ballet Announces the Cancelation of May Performances

In accordance with local and state COVID-19 guidelines and in the interest of the health and safety of artists and audiences, Boston Ballet has announced the cancelation of off the chART (May 6-16) and ChoreograpHER (May 20-30).



Statement from Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen and

Executive Director Meredith "Max" Hodges:

"It had been our fervent hope to return to the Opera House stage with live, in-person performances starting in May 2021. However, given the realities of this enduring pandemic and our continued dedication to the health and safety of our community, we have come to the difficult decision to cancel off the chARTa??and the female-led ChoreograpHER this season.

We are committed to seeing these works come to their fullest expression next season when it is safe to gather again. These two programs were designed to celebrate unique voices from across the art world with a Company premiere from William Forsythe and six world premieres from Stephen Galloway, Tiler Peck, Claudia Schreier, visual artist Shantell Martin, Boston Ballet Principal Dancer Lia Cirio, and Melissa Toogood. Audiences and artists deserve to experience these innovative new works as they were intended-live and in-person.

And while we can't be on stage, we remain on screen where you can continue to find inspiration and joy in our BB@yourhome virtual subscription series. Three programs remain in this season including a celebration of resident choreographer Jorma Elo's 15 years of boundary-breaking work; an in-depth exploration of the art of classical ballet; and a chance to discover innovative, never-before-seen dance by new-to-Boston, international choreographic voices Nanine Linning and Ken Ossola.

As a non-profit organization, we are extremely grateful to everyone who has continued to support Boston Ballet this past year. Every gift truly makes a difference during this unprecedented time. Your generosity provides safe, in-studio rehearsals for our Company dancers, classes to hundreds of Boston Ballet School students in-person and virtually, and Education & Community Initiative programming across the city of Boston. We hope you consider supporting Boston Ballet with a generous gift today to sustain this people-powered art-making until we can reunite in the theater again.

On behalf of all of us at Boston Ballet, thank you for your continued encouragement and support during this challenging and unprecedented season. We are looking forward to the day we can welcome you all back to the theater to be transformed by the power of dance."

For more information, please visit bostonballet.org.