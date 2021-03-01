Boch Center Announces New Streaming Concerts In March Featuring Brandy Clark And Chris Smither

The Boch Center has just announced a series of new streaming shows featuring two folk stars. Brandy Clark is live in Nashville on March 6 as she celebrates the release of her new deluxe album, and Chris Smither will be going live throughout the month of March with a series of shows from the Parlor Room in Northampton, MA. Tickets for all of the shows are available now at BochCenter.org.

One year after the release of her two-time Grammy-nominated album, Your Life Is A Record, Brandy Clark celebrates the release of the deluxe version with an intimate night of storytelling. On March 6, Clark will perform familiar favorites from Your Life Is A Record as well as some never-before-played tracks from the deluxe album.Tickets start at $15.

Then the rest of the month belongs to Chris Smither. Chris is live from The Parlor Room in Northampton, MA on March 13, 20 and 27. Each night is different. On March 13 Chris will perform the record Leave the Light On in its entirety. On March 20, Chris will present a Master Class in conversation with special guest Peter Mulvey, where he will break down how he plays his songs and provide commentary on how the songs came about. March 27 will be a night of the blues. Tickets start at $20, and a series package is available for $50.

A portion of every ticket sold through BochCenter.org will go towards supporting the Wang and Shubert Theatres nonprofit endeavors.

About the Boch Center - The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program, ArtWeek and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.