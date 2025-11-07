Berkshire Theatre Group and The Trustees Of Reservations Collaborate This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and The Trustees of Reservations (The Trustees) have announced the return of their collaboration that will once again enchant audiences and usher in the holiday spirit this winter. With a shared commitment to creating memorable experiences, this partnership promises a blend of theatre, nature and festive cheer.

Now in its third year, this collaboration allows patrons who purchase tickets to the beloved holiday classic A Christmas Carol at Berkshire Theatre Group's Unicorn Theatre to receive exclusive access to purchase tickets for Winterlights at Naumkeag for 5pm entry on the same day as their performance. This “double feature” experience invites theatergoers to begin their evening with a dazzling stroll through Naumkeag's illuminated gardens—where historic landscapes are transformed into a winter wonderland of light, color and magic—followed by the timeless tale of A Christmas Carol at BTG. Ticket access is one-for-one: one ticket to A Christmas Carol provides access to purchase one Winterlights ticket; two tickets provide access to purchase two, and so on. Winterlights has sold out in previous years, so this is a wonderful opportunity for exclusive access.

Parking will be available at Berkshire Theatre Group's Unicorn Theatre for patrons attending both A Christmas Carol and Winterlights. Patrons should park as they normally would for their performance of A Christmas Carol, and walk down to The Playhouse Theatre parking lot where they will check in with Naumkeag staff to board the shuttle. For those only attending Winterlights, parking is available at The Playhouse Theatre parking lot.

This collaboration between Berkshire Theatre Group and The Trustees of Reservations celebrates the essence of the holiday season in Stockbridge, offering a unique opportunity for families, friends and theatre lovers to come together and create lasting memories.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.