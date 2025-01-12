Barrington Stage Will Host 10X10 New Play Festival Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Barrington Stage Company has announced the 10-minute plays and playwrights for the 14th Annual 10X10 New Play Festival, part of the 2025 10X10 Upstreet Winter Arts Festival.

"This is my third 10x0 New Play Festival as Artistic Director, and I look forward to it every year,” said Alan Paul. “The 10x10 Festival is always invigorating to direct, and it's exciting to dive into 10 very different plays that range from comic to dramatic."

The 2025 10X10 New Play Festival will be presented at the St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street) with performances February 13 through March 9, 2025. The Press Opening is Sunday, February 16 at 3:00pm. Performances are Thursday through Saturday evening at 7:00pm and Sunday at 2:00pm. Beginning February 21, there will be matinees Friday and Saturday at 2:00pm. Low-priced preview tickets are $40 and performance tickets are $50. With every 10x10 ticket purchased, patrons will receive an additional 10% off of BSC's season subscription order before March 15.

The 10X10 New Play Festival has become a cornerstone of Pittsfield's Winter cultural scene, attracting both seasoned theatre lovers and first-time attendees. Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so early booking is encouraged.

Directors for the 10X10 New Play Festival are BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul and returning for his ninth year, Matthew Penn (BSC's Judgment Day, Typhoid Mary). An Emmy-nominated director (Law & Order), Penn recently received a Berkshire Theatre Nomination for his direction of Survival of the Unfit at Great Barrington Public Theater.

The creative team includes Peggy Walsh (costume design), Erika Johnson (lighting design) and Amy Altadonna (sound design). Moira O'Sullivan is Line Producer. Renee Lutz is Production Stage Manager, Nathaniel Bokaer-Smith is Assistant Stage Manager. BSC casting is by McCorkle Casting (Pat McCorkle, CSA; Rebecca Weiss, CSA).

BSC's 2025 10X10 New Play Festival:

Altared by Brent Askari

With her sister's wedding on the line, Gwen scrambles to rein in her unpredictable mother.

Choosing You by Rachel Lynett

As Aurora moves through her day, she finds herself torn between the two very different lives she might have lived and if she ultimately made the right choice.

Forever is a Long Time by Jessica Provenz

What if when you get married, it's truly "til death do us part" and annulment and divorce are not an option? Ready to commit to one another... forever?

The Friendship Dynamic by Alex Dremann

Four friends decide to go on an off-roading adventure to get out of their rut, if they can just get out of their driveway.

A Happy Child by Melinda Gross

Your child returns home and every word you utter can be the wrong word… and you SO do not want to get it wrong… but you also need to keep your grandchild safe…

Ordained by Mark Harvey Levine

Two strangers in an airport suddenly find themselves with a proposal they can't pass up.

Poetry, Prose and… Pirates! by Ken Preuss

An author attends her monthly critique circle but discovers some unexpected and unethical similarities between her writing and that of her peers.

Safe Haven by James McLindon

A fraught holiday, a desperate family, a public servant: Can this Thanksgiving be saved?

Senior Prom by Robert Weibezahl

When high school friends Deborah and Mike unexpectedly reunite at Shady Acres Independent Living, some truths about past memories are clarified.

Wheel of Fortune Reversed by Scott C. Sickles

Death has come for Michael. Which is not necessarily a bad thing because Michael has a bucket list only the Grim Reaper can fulfill.

Comments