Barrington Stage Company Presents BSC'S HOLIDAY GETAWAY, Starring Alan H. Green, Alysha Umphress, and Joel Waggoner

Barrington Stage Company will present BSC's Holiday Getaway, a virtual concert starring Alan H. Green, Alysha Umphress, and Joel Waggoner. The concert will be filmed in advance at BSC's Boyd-Quinson Mainstage and will be streamed from Friday, December 18 at 7:30 pm ET through Wednesday, December 23 at 7:30 pm ET. BSC's Holiday Getaway will be available for a donation of $25 or more at the following link on Ovation Tix.

BSC's Holiday Getaway will be a holiday concert unlike any other to commemorate a year unlike any other. Three of Barrington Stage's favorite performers will join forces to spread some much-needed seasonal cheer - and the relief that 2020 is almost over - with an evening of hilarious new holiday songs as well as traditional favorites.



"With so many of us unable to gather together with friends and family, we want to offer a virtual holiday concert to share a lot of laughter and joy as well as truly heartfelt wishes with our community," Ms. Boyd commented. "And what better way than with three spectacularly talented performers and friends of BSC. We look forward to the moment when we can all gather together safely again in the very near future but until then, please enjoy our Holiday Getaway!"

