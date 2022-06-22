Barrington Stage Company Announces Casting For ANNA IN THE TROPICS and ABCD
Both productions run next month.
Barrington Stage Company has announced casting for Nilo Cruz's 2003 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Anna in the Tropics, on the Boyd-Quinson Stage July 16-30, and the world premiere of ABCD by May Treuhaft-Ali, on the St. Germain Stage July 1-23.
Anna in the Tropics will feature Blanca Camacho (Broadway: In the Heights) as Ofelia, Alexis Cruz (Drag Me To Hell) as Cheché, Gilbert Cruz (BSC: Boca) as Santiago, Tony Award winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Broadway: Rent) as Paloma/Eliades, Marina Pires (Broadway: On Your Feet!) as Conchita, Alex Rodriguez (BSC debut) as Juan Julian and Gabriela Saker (BSC debut) as Marela.
In 1929, a handsome lector arrives at one of the last Cuban cigar factories in Tampa to entertain the workers while they hand-roll cigars. But when the lector begins reading Anna Karenina, the passionate, frustrated lives of the characters in the book begin to parallel those of the listeners, leading to jealousy, betrayal and sexual awakening.
Cuban American playwright Nilo Cruz was the first Latino to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for this wonderfully sensual and evocative play. The BSC production is directed by Elena Araoz (Havana Music Hall, The Manic Monologues).
ABCD will feature Melvin Abston (Broadway: Sister Act) as Ellis, Justin Ahdoot (Off-Broadway: Sleep No More) as Bilal, Torée Alexandre (BSC debut) as Tamara Gardner, Juri Henley-Cohn (BSC: Bashir Lazhar) as Ibrahim, Maribel Martinez (Shakespeare in the Park: Julius Caesar) as Mika Ramos, Chavez Ravine (The Public: Cullud Wattah) as Joanna Krueger, Pearl Shin (BSC debut) as Sunghee and Brandon St. Clair (BSC debut) as Davon Lawrence.
At two very different public schools in the same city - an underserved school on the verge of shutdown, and an elite magnet program nearby - pressure to perform well on standardized tests drives students and teachers to compromise their integrity.
Directed by Daniel J. Bryant (St. Louis Rep's Feeding Beatrice), this searing new play from May Treuhaft-Ali (Van Lier Fellow at Rattlestick Theater) is a brutal dissection of the inequities in our public school system. When the joys and challenges of learning are reduced to a multiple-choice test, is cheating the only option?
The Boyd-Quinson Stage season also includes the 1978 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Ain't Misbehavin', The Fats Waller Musical Show (now-July 9), choreographed and directed by BSC Associate Artist Jeffrey L. Page (BSC: Company, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Who Could Ask For Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin; Broadway: Violet, 1776 revival); Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's exquisite 1973 Tony Award-winning musical, A Little Night Music (August 6-28), choreographed by Robert La Fosse, musically directed by Darren R. Cohen and directed by Ms. Boyd; and the world premiere of the Burman New Play Award-winner All of Me (September 21-October 9), a new play by Laura Winters, directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe (Assistant Director for Broadway's Indecent; resident director for Hamilton's first national tour).
At the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center, the St. Germain Stage season also includes the world premiere of Andy Warhol in Iran (now-June 25) by Brent Askari (BSC: American Underground), directed by Skip Greer (Indiana Rep: Guess Who's Coming to Dinner; Cape Playhouse: Almost, Maine); the world premiere staging of the new Youth Theatre musical The Supadupa Kid (July 29-August 13), with book and lyrics by Sukari Jones (The River Is Me, Ain't Far from Home), music by Joel Waggoner (BSC/Off-Broadway: Broadway Bounty Hunter) and direction by NJ Agwuna (Glimmerglass Festival's The Magic Flute), based on local Pittsfield author Ty Allan Jackson's popular children's book series; and a revival of Waiting for Godot (August 19-September 4), by Samuel Beckett, directed by Joe Calarco (BSC: Sister Sorry; A Doll's House, Part 2; Breaking the Code).
Additional details on the 2022 BSC season, including the Gala and streamed and staged readings, will be announced in coming weeks.
TICKET INFORMATION
Pricing for the 2022 summer season is $25-85 for the Boyd-Quinson Stage and $25-59 for the St. Germain Stage. Preview performance tickets for musicals are $45 and all other previews are $35. Patrons can reserve their seats today by purchasing season passes. Passes are for 3+ shows in BSC's 2022 season - pick any show, any theatre, any time, matinee or evening, and save up to 29% off of single ticket pricing. Please call the Box Office for more information. Single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting barringtonstageco.org/Tickets.