Barrington Stage Company Announces Casting For ANNA IN THE TROPICS and ABCD

Barrington Stage Company has announced casting for Nilo Cruz's 2003 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Anna in the Tropics, on the Boyd-Quinson Stage July 16-30, and the world premiere of ABCD by May Treuhaft-Ali, on the St. Germain Stage July 1-23.



Anna in the Tropics will feature Blanca Camacho (Broadway: In the Heights) as Ofelia, Alexis Cruz (Drag Me To Hell) as Cheché, Gilbert Cruz (BSC: Boca) as Santiago, Tony Award winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Broadway: Rent) as Paloma/Eliades, Marina Pires (Broadway: On Your Feet!) as Conchita, Alex Rodriguez (BSC debut) as Juan Julian and Gabriela Saker (BSC debut) as Marela.



In 1929, a handsome lector arrives at one of the last Cuban cigar factories in Tampa to entertain the workers while they hand-roll cigars. But when the lector begins reading Anna Karenina, the passionate, frustrated lives of the characters in the book begin to parallel those of the listeners, leading to jealousy, betrayal and sexual awakening.

