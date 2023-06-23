BIKES MOVE US Project Comes to Harvard Square

The Harvard Square Business Association, in partnership with Intercontinental Management, will present the 25/8 artspace project located at 2 Linden Street in Harvard Square.

Presented through Behind VA Shadows project, Nat Reed’s Solo Show, “Bikes Move Us”, - a transformative exhibition curated by Yolanda He Yang, explores the intersection of Bicycles, Feminism, Identity and Freedom. Behind VA Shadows is a project that features working artists who work and have worked in the museum world.

Denise Jillson, executive director of the Harvard Square Business Association, commented, “We are delighted to collaborate with Intercontinental Management and Yolanda He Yang on this compelling art installation. Transforming this recently renovated space into a popup gallery provides an opportunity for reflection and discussion, for which Harvard Square is known. We are grateful for community partners, like Intercontinental, who recognize the value of local artists, welcoming them to share their gifts, thereby enhancing the pedestrian experience in the Square.”

We invite you to embark on a thought-provoking journey at “Bicycles Move Us”, an exhibition that delves into the multifaceted relationships between bicycles and vital aspects of our lives. The exhibition showcases the remarkable vision of artist Nat Reed, whose exploration of the bicycle as a symbol of both personal and collective transformation will challenge and inspire visitors.

Reed's artistic statement, "We move bikes so that bikes move us; but what happens after we no longer move the bike? It becomes an object, made up of triangles, circles, and lines," sets the tone for an immersive experience that pushes the boundaries of conventional thinking. The artist's insatiable curiosity and unwillingness to part with forgotten bicycles drove her to question what more could be gained from these once-functional objects, once they are no longer usable in their intended nature.”

Curator Yolanda He Yang states, '"Bikes Move Us' celebrates the bicycle as a powerful emblem of empowerment, freedom, and self-expression. Through a series of thoughtfully crafted installations, sculptures, and mixed-media artworks, Nat Reed invites visitors to reflect on the profound connection between bicycles and the intricate web of human experiences. By reimagining and repurposing discarded bicycle components, Reed uncovers new narratives and invites viewers to consider the transformative potential inherent in everyday materials.

Furthermore, the exhibition as delves into the intersectionality of bicycles with feminism and identity. Reed's exploration of gendered experiences and the ways in which bicycles have historically played a role in challenging societal norms will ignite conversations around the feminist movement and the pursuit of equality. Through her artwork, Reed examines how bicycles can be an embodiment of individual freedom, fostering self-discovery, autonomy, and the breaking of societal barriers.

Additionally, the exhibit sheds light on the theme of segregation and how bicycles have served as tools for resistance and liberation in marginalized communities. Reed's pieces draw attention to the transformative power of bicycles as agents of change, fostering community connections and mobility in the face of systemic inequalities."

As the founder and director of the Behind VA Shadows project, Yang believes dedicating this space to working artists in the museum world highlights the diverse talents and creativity within the museum community, allowing these individuals to express their unique perspectives and artistic voices.

She said, "Since December 2021, this project has humanized the often behind-the-scenes workers, showcasing their skills and passions beyond their administrative roles. It fosters a sense of pride, collaboration, and community within the museum, as colleagues and visitors alike can appreciate the artistic contributions of those who help bring exhibitions to life. Aligning with the mission of Behind VA Shadows, 25/8 artspace endeavors to create a more inclusive and democratic space, challenging traditional hierarchies by acknowledging the artistic value of all museum workers."

Yolanda He Yang is a Boston-based artist whose practice encompasses both personal studio work and public art.

“Bikes Move Us” will be on view at 25/8 artspace, 2 Linden St, Cambridge, MA, 24/7 from 6.20.2023 to 8.25.2023.