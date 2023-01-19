ArtsEmerson Presents The World Premiere Of MADE IN CHINA 2.0

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, announced that Wang Chong, one of Beijing's most creative and provocative theatre directors, will bring the World Premiere of Made in China 2.0 to the Emerson Paramount Center Jackie Liebergott Black Box from February 1 - 12, 2023.

The production was commissioned and developed by Malthouse Theatre, a leading contemporary theatre located in Melbourne, Australia. In Made in China 2.0, Wang Chong takes audiences on a journey deep inside his personal experiences of creating theatre around the globe, unpacking stereotypes of the global expectations of what China brings to the world. An immersive, funny, brilliantly crafted one-person-tour-de-force, this production reveals an illuminating portrait of family, pop culture, and the role of the artist and provocateur in uncertain times.

"Getting Wang Chong to Boston has been years in the making and we feel so lucky that Boston finally gets to experience Chong's Made in China 2.0," says ArtsEmerson Executive Director David C. Howse. "A former fellow at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute, Chong is recognized globally as a pioneer and a powerhouse in our field, and audiences will be blown away by the creativity and care he brings to his work. This is a piece you will not want to miss."

"I was supposed to perform this piece in Boston in 2020," explains Wang Chong. "I can't wait to finally bring the World Premiere of Made in China 2.0 to ArtsEmerson and connect with Boston audiences; it will be a first for me to explore this city and connect with its people."

Tickets for Made in China 2.0 may be purchased 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org, or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. Tickets start at $25. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save up to 30%.